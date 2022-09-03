ESPN College GameDay hosts make Week 1 football picks

ESPN College GameDay hosts make Week 1 college football game picks
Week 1 of the college football schedule is finally here as the rest of the nation kicks off for the first full Saturday slate of games in 2022.
There are several intriguing matchups on tap, including a few that will have some major early College Football Playoff implications.
What do the hosts at ESPN College GameDay predict for the Week 1 slate?
Notre Dame at Ohio State
Howard: Ohio State
Corso: Ohio State
College Football HQ pick: Ohio State by 10
North Carolina at Appalachian State
Howard: App State
Corso: North Carolina
Herbstreit: North Carolina
College Football HQ pick: North Carolina by 9
Houston at UTSA
Howard: Houston
Corso: Houston
Herbstreit: Houston
College Football HQ pick: Houston by 17
Boise State at Oregon State
Howard: Oregon State
Corso: Oregon State
Herbstreit: Oregon State
College Football HQ pick: Oregon State by 6
Louisville at Syracuse
Howard: Louisville
Corso: Syracuse
Herbstreit: Louisville
College Football HQ pick: Louisville by 13
Cincinnati at Arkansas
Howard: Arkansas
Corso: Arkansas
Herbstreit: Cincinnati
College Football HQ pick: Arkansas by 7
Utah at Florida
Howard: Utah
Corso: Utah
Herbstreit: Florida
College Football HQ pick: Florida by 2
Oregon vs. Georgia
Howard: Georgia
Corso: Georgia
Herbstreit: Georgia
College Football HQ pick: Georgia by 14
Florida State vs. LSU
Howard: Florida State
Corso: Florida State
Herbstreit: LSU
College Football HQ pick: LSU by 10
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech
Howard: Clemson
Corso: Clemson
Herbstreit: Clemson
College Football HQ pick: Clemson by 31
