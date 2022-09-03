ESPN College GameDay hosts make Week 1 football picks

Week 1 of the college football schedule is finally here as the rest of the nation kicks off for the first full Saturday slate of games in 2022.

There are several intriguing matchups on tap, including a few that will have some major early College Football Playoff implications.

What do the hosts at ESPN College GameDay predict for the Week 1 slate?

Notre Dame at Ohio State

Howard: Ohio State

Corso: Ohio State

College Football HQ pick: Ohio State by 10

North Carolina at Appalachian State

Howard: App State

Corso: North Carolina

Herbstreit: North Carolina

College Football HQ pick: North Carolina by 9

Houston at UTSA

Howard: Houston

Corso: Houston

Herbstreit: Houston

College Football HQ pick: Houston by 17

Boise State at Oregon State

Howard: Oregon State

Corso: Oregon State

Herbstreit: Oregon State

College Football HQ pick: Oregon State by 6

Louisville at Syracuse

Howard: Louisville

Corso: Syracuse

Herbstreit: Louisville

College Football HQ pick: Louisville by 13

Cincinnati at Arkansas

Howard: Arkansas

Corso: Arkansas

Herbstreit: Cincinnati

College Football HQ pick: Arkansas by 7

Utah at Florida

Howard: Utah

Corso: Utah

Herbstreit: Florida

College Football HQ pick: Florida by 2

Oregon vs. Georgia

Howard: Georgia

Corso: Georgia

Herbstreit: Georgia

College Football HQ pick: Georgia by 14

Florida State vs. LSU

Howard: Florida State

Corso: Florida State

Herbstreit: LSU

College Football HQ pick: LSU by 10

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Howard: Clemson

Corso: Clemson

Herbstreit: Clemson

College Football HQ pick: Clemson by 31

