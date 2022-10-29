Skip to main content

Fans furious over controversial PI call in Georgia vs. Florida game

The penalty helped Georgia get into scoring position and increase its lead on Florida
It seems every week in college football, there's another penalty controversy.

This week, it happened in the rivalry between Georgia and Florida on Saturday when an official threw a flag on a pass interference that didn't appear to happen.

Most observers thought that Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey may have been guilty of pass interference from the offensive side.

But the official instead made the call against Florida defender Jason Marshall.

The official clearly believed that Marshall had put his hands in McConkey's path in a way that interfered with his being able to catch the ball, and that the receiver's hand movement was a reaction to that.

But on second look, Marshall's attempt to get between McConkey and the ball didn't appear to be enough to warrant an interference call.

McConkey went on to score the touchdown from the Florida 7-yard line that gave Georgia the 28-3 lead on the Gators going into the halftime break.

