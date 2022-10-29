Fans furious over controversial PI call in Georgia vs. Florida game

It seems every week in college football, there's another penalty controversy.

This week, it happened in the rivalry between Georgia and Florida on Saturday when an official threw a flag on a pass interference that didn't appear to happen.

Most observers thought that Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey may have been guilty of pass interference from the offensive side.

But the official instead made the call against Florida defender Jason Marshall.

The official clearly believed that Marshall had put his hands in McConkey's path in a way that interfered with his being able to catch the ball, and that the receiver's hand movement was a reaction to that.

But on second look, Marshall's attempt to get between McConkey and the ball didn't appear to be enough to warrant an interference call.

McConkey went on to score the touchdown from the Florida 7-yard line that gave Georgia the 28-3 lead on the Gators going into the halftime break.

Georgia vs. Florida odds, spread, lines: Week 9 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Florida vs. Georgia preview, prediction

AP top 25 poll: LSU moves into Week 9 college football rankings

College football picks, predictions against the spread

Ranking college football's undefeated teams by strength of schedule

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 9 games

ESPN computer makes picks for Week 9 college football games

Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings

Week 9 college football betting lines, point spreads for top games

College football power rankings for Week 9

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook