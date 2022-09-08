Georgia vs. Samford football preview, prediction

Preview and prediction for Georgia vs. Samford on the Week 2 college football schedule

A battle of Bulldogs is set for Saturday as defending College Football Playoff national champion Georgia takes on Samford in Week 2 action.

As expected, Georgia is coming off a win in the opener over Oregon. As perhaps not quite expected, it de-feathered the Ducks in a 49-3 humiliation.

More of the same this Saturday? Here's what you need to know about this weekend's matchup in Athens.

Week 2 college football schedule: Georgia vs. Samford

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 4 p.m. Eastern

TV: SEC Network

Georgia vs. Samford odds, point spread, betting lines

Line: Georgia -52

O/U: 64.5

Moneyline: UGA -50000 SAM +2500

FPI pick: Georgia 99.9%

Georgia vs. Samford: What to watch

1. Get a look at Georgia's depth. Because you won't see these starters for too long. And judging by Kirby Smart's comments this week, it's clear the coach isn't satisfied with the team's depth at running back and wide receiver. Third year quarterback Carson Beck is a piece to watch as he deals to those 2nd and 3rd teamers: he went 5 of 6 passing against Oregon with 71 yards with a 95.3 QB rating.

2. Expect a slower game. Georgia ran more tempo and no-huddle plays in the opener, but wants to slow things down and play a more conservative style game with fewer plays and a running clock. That doesn't mean Georgia will abandon the passing game: it will test the offense's ability to control the ball with a battery of short and medium passes and high-percentage throws to the perimeter. Building up that tendency will help the Bulldogs better control games and protect leads as the season wears on.

3. Samford may outscore Oregon. As Georgia naturally loses interest in this game sometime in the second half, and with fans checking out, Samford could put a TD on the board late. It surprised in the opener, upsetting FCS No. 8 Kennesaw State behind a balanced offensive attack that played its best in the fourth quarter in a come-from-behind win.

Samford vs. Georgia: Fast Facts

+ Samford is 2-79-3 against SEC teams all time, beating Mississippi State in 1909 and Ole Miss in 1934

+ Georgia is 31-4 at home under Kirby Smart and 29-1 since 2017

+ Samford has 166 scoring drives of 2 minutes or less under Chris Hatcher and 71 that went under 1 minute

+ Georgia is 63-8 when scoring 20-plus points under Smart and 4-7 when scoring less than 20

+ Samford averages 34.7 points per game under Hatcher

+ Georgia is 53-1 under Smart when allowing 20 or fewer points and 0-4 when allowing 30-39 points

+ Georgia led the nation in red zone defense, allowing points on 12 of 32 possessions inside the 20

+ UGA didn't allow an offensive TD in 6 games last season, the best mark in FBS, allowed 13 TDs total, and scored 4 on defense itself

What happens?

Everybody knows what will happen. The question is by how much.

Georgia will build up a comfortable enough lead in the first half to sit most of its starters after the break, setting up what should be a try-out for the reserve players the rest of the way.

College Football HQ Prediction: Georgia 42, Samford 10

