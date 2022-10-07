Michigan vs. Indiana preview, prediction: Week 6 college football picks

A pair of Big Ten rivals meet up as Michigan takes its undefeated record on the road against Indiana in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday.

Michigan comes in with the 6th ranked scoring offense in the nation at 45.4 points each time out, but playing closer games since the Big Ten schedule opened up.

Indiana is looking to get off the mat after absorbing two costly losses, two weeks ago to a newly-ranked Cincinnati and most recently at Nebraska.

Here's what you need to know about this Saturday's matchup.

Michigan vs. Indiana preview, prediction

Week 6 college football schedule: Michigan vs. Indiana

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Courtesy SI Sportsbook

Line: Michigan -22

Michigan ATS: 3-2

Indiana ATS: 1-4

O/U: 59

Moneyline: UM -2000 IU +900

FPI pick: Michigan 91.9%

Related: Michigan vs. Indiana picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines

Michigan vs. Indiana: What you need to know

College Football HQ turns to the team publishers in the SI Fannation network to provide in-depth coverage of Saturday's game

Jack Ankony of Hoosiers Now joins us to bring you the keys to the matchup

Containing an efficient offense. Blake Corum stepped into lead-back duties for Michigan after losing 1,300-yard rusher Hassan Haskins from last year’s College Football Playoff team, and it’s been a seamless transition so far. Corum’s 6.6 yards per carry have led to 611 total rushing yards, and he leads the Big Ten with 10 rushing touchdowns. Linebacker Aaron Casey said one of Indiana’s keys to victory this week is stopping the run, which will be a tough task against an experienced Michigan offensive line. In the loss at Cincinnati, Indiana succeeded in its commitment to stopping the run, but its defensive backfield was left in vulnerable one-on-one matchups, leading to big plays through the air. The Hoosiers will have to find a better balance in this regard on Saturday against Michigan, whose quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, leads the nation with a 78.6 completion percentage. — Jack Ankony, Hoosiers Now

Michigan in the air. With how successful the Wolverines have looked running the ball, they haven't had to put the ball in the air too much: just 84 times so far, but J.J. McCarthy has been efficient, ranking fifth nationally with a passer efficiency rating of 186.94, ahead of Hendon Hooker. McCarthy is hitting on 10.1 yards per attempt with 6 TDs and no picks, a foundational complement for Michigan's offense. — College Football HQ

Get healthy, start fast. If Indiana has any chance of keeping this game close, the Hoosiers have to do something they haven’t accomplished all season – score a first quarter touchdown. Indiana’s offense has gotten off to abysmal starts in all five games, scoring just nine of its 136 total points in the first quarter. A major factor in reversing this trend will be the health of Cam Camper and D.J. Matthews, who did not play at Nebraska last week. Indiana plays an uptempo offense to keep opposing defenses off balance, and quarterback Connor Bazelak will need Camper and Matthews back in order to sustain drives against Michigan. — Jack Ankony

Michigan vs. Indiana: Fast Facts

+ Michigan has scored in 18 of 20 quarters this season

+ Indiana is 22-5 when scoring 30-plus points under Tom Allen

+ UM scored at least 10 points in 12 of 20 quarters

+ Hoosiers are 8-29 when scoring fewer than 20 under Allen

+ Michigan has outscored opponents 133-13 in the first half of games

+ IU is 25-4 when leading at halftime under Allen

+ Michigan has outscored opponents 65-10 in the first quarter of matchups

+ Indiana is 4-30 when trailing or tied at the half under Allen

+ Michigan is 2nd nationally with 14 penalties this year and 1st with 2.8 penalties per game

+ Indiana is 26-4 under Allen when leading after three quarters and 3-30 when not

+ UM is 52-8 when scoring first under Jim Harbaugh and 14-16 when not

+ Hoosier quarterback Connor Bazelak has led 2 game-winning or tying drives in the fourth quarter this season

+ Michigan is 113-13 under Harbaugh when scoring 20-plus points and 2-14 when scoring under 20

+ UM is 13th nationally with 221.8 rushing yards per game

+ Wolverines are 58-6 under Harbaugh when leading at halftime and 8-18 when trailing or tied

Michigan vs. Indiana Prediction

Indiana will have to put the ball in the air early and often to keep this one close. Michigan's secondary allowed 269 yards and 2 scores from Taulia Tagovailoa in a close game against Maryland two weeks ago, and even Iowa's passing game hit on some gainers late last week.

Connor Bazelak has the arm to test the Wolverines' back seven and has a solid target in Cam Camper, who leads the Hoosiers with 418 yards through a month, but Michigan's Blake Corum is 1st nationally with 10 touchdowns, is at 6.6 yards per carry, and averages 122.2 yards per game going against a Hoosier run stop that has played well so far.

College Football HQ Prediction: Michigan 34, Indiana 10

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan

Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse Mississippi State Cincinnati LSU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook