NC State vs. Syracuse picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of ranked ACC Atlantic rivals meet up this weekend as NC State visits Syracuse in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday.

Syracuse is a surprise contender in the conference at 5-0, including two wins in league play, while NC State is at one loss - at Clemson - and coming off a statement win over Florida State at home.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

NC State vs. Syracuse picks, predictions

Week 7 college football picks: NC State vs. Syracuse

The index is siding with the home team by a slim margin, as Syracuse has the 58.7 percent chance to defeat NC State on Saturday.

That leaves the Wolfpack a 41.3 percent shot to take down the Orange and avoid a costly second loss on the season.

The oddsmakers are favoring Syracuse, which comes in as the close 4.5 point favorites for the game, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 44 points.

NC State checks in at No. 26 on the index's 131 college football rankings and is projected to win 8.8 games on the year by an expected per-game scoring margin of 9.5 points going forward.

Syracuse owns the No. 32 position on the FPI poll, estimated to win 8.4 games on the year by an average of 8.1 points per game.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook