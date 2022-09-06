North Carolina vs. Georgia State odds, spread, line: Week 2 CFB picks, predictions

Skip to main content

North Carolina vs. Georgia State odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College Football Power Index picks, predictions for North Carolina vs. Georgia State

North Carolina needed 63 points to put down Appalachian State in the season opener and comes into Week 2 with a mandate to tighten up its defense going forward.

This week should provide an opportunity for just that as the Tar Heels go on the road to Georgia State this Saturday.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see what the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects for the game.

North Carolina vs. Georgia State football picks, predictions

Football Power Index is siding with the Tar Heels, but by a surprisingly narrow margin, with a 76.6 percent chance to defeat the Panthers.

By contrast, Georgia State has a 23.4 percent shot to upset UNC.

Oddsmakers are going with Carolina, which comes in as 7 point favorites over the Panthers, according to SI Sportsbook, which set an over/under mark of 67.5 points.

FPI rates North Carolina as the No. 39 overall team in its latest college football rankings and projects it will win 7.9 games this season.

Georgia State checks in at No. 92 in the index, which projects it will finish with 5.3 wins on the year and finish 9th in the Sun Belt.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

Scenes at a college football game in the ACC.
