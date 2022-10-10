Oklahoma vs. Kansas picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

Skip to main content

Oklahoma vs. Kansas odds, spread, lines: Week 7 college football picks, predictions by computer model

A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up this weekend in something of a role reversal as Oklahoma and Kansas square off in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday.

This time, it's the Jayhawks who are at one loss and ranked in the AP top 25 poll and it's the Sooners who are at .500, at 0-3 in the Big 12 standings, and out of the rankings.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Even with its issues up to now, Oklahoma still has the 69.1 percent chance to defeat Kansas on Saturday, according to the computer's projections.

That leaves the Jayhawks a 30.9 percent shot at defeating the Sooners.

The oddsmakers also predict a close matchup, as Oklahoma comes in the 7 point favorites over KU, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under at 64 points for the game.

Despite its success, Kansas still places last in the Big 12 this week, according to the FPI college football rankings, given its league-low per-game scoring margin estimate.

KU is projected to win games by an average of 3.9 points this season going forward and estimated to win 6.6 games.

That's good enough for a No. 53 national ranking on the index, compared to a No. 34 position for Oklahoma, which is estimated to win 5.9 games on the season, but by an average of 7.8 points, edging out KU in the conference.

AP top 25 voters were more generous, naming Kansas the No. 19 team in the latest national polls. OU was not ranked.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
T-22. Kentucky
T-22. Texas
24. Illinois
25. James Madison

