Oklahoma vs. Kent State odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College Football Power Index picks, predictions for Oklahoma vs. Kent State

Oklahoma is coming off a very positive debut for Brent Venables, a 45-13 rout over UTEP and comes into a Week 2 tilt with Kent State.

OU piled up 259 rushing yards in the opener and the Sooners' new-look defense held the Miners to just over 300 total yards in the game.

What do the experts think of this week's matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Oklahoma vs. Kent State odds, spread, line, predictions

Oklahoma hosts Kent State in the Week 2 college football schedule

Don't lose any sleep over this game, Sooner fans: Football Power Index projects Oklahoma to win with 97.4 percent likelihood.

That gives the Golden Flashes a mere 2.6 percent shot at the upset.

The oddsmakers are predictably siding with the Sooners, who come into the game as 33.5 point favorites, according to Caesars Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 71 points.

FPI rates Oklahoma as the No. 11 overall team in its latest college football rankings, third in the Big 12 behind Baylor and surprise leader Texas.

The index predicts the Sooners will be 14.4 points better on average than every team on their schedule and should win 8.7 games on the season.

That's good for a 20.7 percent chance to win the conference, with a 9.0 percent shot at making the College Football Playoff.

AP top 25 voters were more generous to Oklahoma, which came in at No. 7 in the Week 2 polls, 2 spots better than last week.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

