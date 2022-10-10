TCU vs. Oklahoma State picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of undefeated Big 12 rivals meet up as TCU welcomes Oklahoma State in a huge conference clash in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday.

No. 13 TCU comes in off a statement win at Kansas boasting the No. 3 total offense, the second-most efficient unit, and the No. 4 scoring attack in college football.

No. 8 Oklahoma State owns the nation's 3rd best scoring offense and has scored over 34 points in every game this season.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

TCU vs. Oklahoma State picks, predictions

Week 7 college football picks: TCU vs. Oklahoma State

The computer predicts a close game, with TCU getting the slight 57.6 percent chance to defeat Oklahoma State on Saturday.

That leaves the Cowboys a 42.4 percent shot to hand the Horned Frogs their first loss and themselves stay undefeated in the conference chase.

The oddsmakers project a close game, as TCU comes in the 3.5 point favorites, according to the lines at Caesars Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 68 points for the matchup.

Oklahoma State checks in at No. 17 on the index's 131 college football rankings this week, projected to win 9.2 games this season by an average of 13.1 points per game.

TCU owns the No. 18 position on the computer poll, expected to be 12.9 points better than the teams on its schedule going forward, and estimated to win 9.1 games this season.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

