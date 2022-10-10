Texas vs. Iowa State picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

Skip to main content

Texas vs. Iowa State odds, spread, lines: Week 7 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College football power index picks, predictions for Texas vs. Iowa State on the Week 7 schedule out of the Big 12
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up this weekend as newly ranked Texas welcomes Iowa State to the Forty Acres in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday.

Texas comes in at No. 22 in the AP top 25 rankings after moving to 4-2 with a rout over Oklahoma last week, while the Cyclones are sitting at 3-3 on the year after dropping three straight decisions in conference play.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Texas vs. Iowa State picks, predictions

Texas Longhorns college football team schedule, rankings

Week 7 college football picks: Texas vs. Iowa State

The index is siding heavily with the home team as Texas has the outsized 88.9 percent chance to defeat Iowa State on Saturday.

That leaves the Cyclones a narrow 11.1 percent shot to upset the Longhorns in what would be their first Big 12 victory this season.

The oddsmakers agree, naming Texas the 14.5 point favorites, according to the lines at Caesars Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 49.5 points for the matchup.

Texas has maintained a high position on the index's 131 college football rankings, sitting at No. 4 nationally this week after the big win over OU.

That generous ranking owes to how well the FPI estimates the Longhorns would perform against an average team on a neutral field, projecting they would win by 21.7 points going forward.

The computer projects Texas will win 9.3 games on the season and has the 55.7 percent chance to win the Big 12, the current favorite in the conference.

Iowa State checks in at No. 33 nationally and is projected to win 5.5 games this season by an average of 7.9 points per game.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
T-22. Kentucky
T-22. Texas
24. Illinois
25. James Madison

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Texas Longhorns college football team schedule, rankings
News

Texas vs. Iowa State picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
oklahoma sooners football
News

Oklahoma vs. Kansas picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
ole miss football rebels
News

Ole Miss vs. Auburn picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines college football team schedule, rankings
News

Michigan vs. Penn State picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 7: Alabama takes a dive

By James Parks
USC Trojans college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 7 announced

By James Parks
Ohio State was an early College Football Playoff favorite.
Rankings

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 7

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines college football team
Rankings

College football power rankings for Week 7

By James Parks