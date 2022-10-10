Texas vs. Iowa State picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up this weekend as newly ranked Texas welcomes Iowa State to the Forty Acres in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday.

Texas comes in at No. 22 in the AP top 25 rankings after moving to 4-2 with a rout over Oklahoma last week, while the Cyclones are sitting at 3-3 on the year after dropping three straight decisions in conference play.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Texas vs. Iowa State picks, predictions

Week 7 college football picks: Texas vs. Iowa State

The index is siding heavily with the home team as Texas has the outsized 88.9 percent chance to defeat Iowa State on Saturday.

That leaves the Cyclones a narrow 11.1 percent shot to upset the Longhorns in what would be their first Big 12 victory this season.

The oddsmakers agree, naming Texas the 14.5 point favorites, according to the lines at Caesars Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 49.5 points for the matchup.

Texas has maintained a high position on the index's 131 college football rankings, sitting at No. 4 nationally this week after the big win over OU.

That generous ranking owes to how well the FPI estimates the Longhorns would perform against an average team on a neutral field, projecting they would win by 21.7 points going forward.

The computer projects Texas will win 9.3 games on the season and has the 55.7 percent chance to win the Big 12, the current favorite in the conference.

Iowa State checks in at No. 33 nationally and is projected to win 5.5 games this season by an average of 7.9 points per game.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook