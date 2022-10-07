For the first time since 1998, both Texas and Oklahoma will meet in the Red River Shootout as unranked teams in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday.

That year marked the first for Mack Brown as Texas head coach. Now another first-year coach steps into the rivalry as Brent Venables leads Oklahoma into the Cotton Bowl against the Longhorns.

Steve Sarkisian is facing pressure in Year 2 at the helm in Texas, with losses to Alabama and Texas Tech already this season. OU has dropped two straight, against Kansas State and TCU. Both clubs come in at 3-2 on the year.

Here's what you need to know about this Saturday's matchup.

Texas vs. Oklahoma preview, prediction

Week 6 college football picks: Texas vs. Oklahoma

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 11 a.m. Central

TV: ABC network

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Line: Texas -7

Texas ATS: 4-1

Oklahoma ATS: 2-3

O/U: 65

Moneyline: TEX -300 OU +200

FPI pick: Texas 68.2%

Texas vs. Oklahoma: What you need to know

1. The return of Quinn Ewers. All signs point to Texas getting its quarterback prodigy back on the field in time for Saturday. That's great news for the Longhorns after watching how Ewers was tuning up the Alabama secondary prior to his injury in that game. He put together a 134 yard passing effort despite throwing the ball just 12 times and was throwing his receivers open against the Tide back seven with some ease. Not great news for OU, which is coming off allowing almost 700 total yards to TCU and isn't coordinating its pass coverage very well right now.

2. Oklahoma's quarterback situation. Dillon Gabriel is questionable after taking a nasty hit to the head last week, and looking at this depth chart there isn't a ton of experience behind him. Davis Beville went 7 of 16 in relief of Gabriel for just 50 yards last week, and neither General Booty or Nick Evers have started a game. Look for the Sooners to lean on their backs, a solid group so far churning out 5.2 yards per carry behind veteran Marcus Major in tandem with Eric Gray and freshman Jovantae Barnes in the backfield. Oklahoma is 15th nationally running the ball for almost 221 yards per game and has scored 12 times on the ground.

3. Bijan vs. OU's front seven. Don't overlook Oklahoma's ability to put bodies behind the line of scrimmage when on defense, even if opposing backs have been able to compensate for those losses by ripping off huge gainers on other plays. OU is 119th against the run, allowing a shade under 199 yards per game and now lines up opposite the best back in college football. Bijan Robinson is running at nearly 6 ypc right now, has surpassed 100 yards in the last three games, and is moving behind an improved front line creating consistent space on the interior of the formation.

Texas vs. Oklahoma: Fast Facts

+ Oklahoma is 129th nationally in total defense (423.0 ypg)

+ The last 9 in this series have been decided by 8 points or less

+ Texas is 8-3 since 1980 when scoring 30 points against Oklahoma

+ Oklahoma is 126th out of 131 FBS teams in time of possession

+ Texas is 12-3-1 when holding OU to under 20 points since 1980

+ OU is 4th nationally with 17 plays of at least 30 yards

+ Bijan Robinson is 1st in the Big 12 with 9 TDs, 141.6 ypg, 54 points, and 10.8 points per game

+ Sooners have scored on 17 of 18 red zone chances (94.4%) with 14 touchdowns and three FGs

+ Texas 6-3 when scoring 30-plus points under Steve Sarkisian and 1-6 when scoring fewer than 30

+ 71% of OU's 24 touchdown drives lasted under 2 minutes

+ Texas is 6-1 under Sarkisian allowing 0-29 points and 2-8 when allowing more than 30

+ Oklahoma is 14th nationally with 220.8 rushing yards per game

+ Texas is 3-8 when the game is decided by 0-19 points under Sarkisian and 5-1 when decided by 20 or more

Texas vs. Oklahoma Prediction

Judging by how dislocated the Sooner defense looked against TCU's skill options, you could expect a repeat of last week when going against the caliber of speed and agility Texas boasts on the perimeter and on the ground.

Oklahoma's huge question mark at quarterback couldn't come at a worse time as this team tries to plug in the holes on its defensive back end. It can get some decent medium gainers on the ground.

But the Longhorns' ability to both strike in the deep portion of the field with Ewers' expected return and move the chains with a battery of runs against OU's spotty front seven alignment could prove too much.

Don't discount the raw passion inside the Cotton Bowl, which could inspire both teams to make statement plays and keep it close most of the day, but right now one of these teams looks better than the other.

College Football HQ Prediction: Texas 40, Oklahoma 27

