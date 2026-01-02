3 prospect matchups to watch in Georgia vs Ole Miss in College Football Playoff

Georgia's Front Seven vs QB-Trinidad Chambliss

The Ole Miss offense under Lane Kiffin has always relied on quarterback mobility by design. Kiffin may no longer be coaching the Rebels, but Chambliss’ legs were still a major factor in their first-round playoff win over Tulane. Georgia’s front seven features several strong run defenders entering the draft, including CJ Allen and Christen Miller.

Chambliss isn’t the only mobile quarterback the Bulldogs have faced this year, but he may be their most difficult challenge. His ability to move as an extension of the run game and to open passing lanes on RPOs can diminish Georgia’s pass rush. Miller, Allen, and others will be challenged to consistently run and hit in space.

An inability to track this lateral offense can lead to one-on-one plays in space, which the Rebels will capitalize on. Chambliss has an opportunity to prove he can be a viable mobile backup quarterback option for NFL teams interested in that style of player.

LB CJ Allen vs TE Dae’Quan Wright

Ole Miss tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) runs after the catch as Tulane Green Wave linebacker Sam Howard (15) | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Wright had one of his best games of the year against Tulane and will look to carry that momentum into the Sugar Bowl. Where one of these players is strong, the other is weaker. Allen is a downhill thumper and one of the better run-defending linebackers in this draft. Wright has the size and tools to be a solid run blocker, but there are clear fundamental inconsistencies on tape.

Despite the first-round buzz Allen has received, he is by no means a great coverage linebacker. In recent seasons, this was a prerequisite for being selected highly at the position. However, it’s become increasingly clear that strong linebacker coverage at the NFL level is difficult to find. Allen’s run defense alone makes him valuable.

Allen isn’t likely to see many man-coverage matchups against Wright. Instead, he will need to make some plays on the ball in zone coverage. Watch closely for the physicality both players bring to the catch point.

WR De’Zhaun Stribling vs CB Daylen Everette

Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) celebrates an interception during the second quarter against Alabama | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Like Wright and the rest of the Ole Miss offense, Stribling had a big day against Tulane. From the big physical receiver’s perspective, this is one of the more difficult matchups he’ll face all year.

Stribling’s ability to win underneath is a challenge even for physical corners, but Everette possesses the five-star recruit-level athletic traits that can challenge any play style. Stribling will be tasked with finding other ways to gain separation in this game.