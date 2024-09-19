Arch Manning to start for Texas with Quinn Ewers injured, Sark confirms
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning will make his first career start this weekend against UL Monroe, head coach Steve Sarkisian has announced.
That decision seemed to be confirmed by the Texas football account on X, which posted an image of Manning with the caption, “Let’s ride.”
Manning stepped in for Longhorns starter Quinn Ewers after the latter left last week’s game against UTSA with what Sarkisian called an oblique strain.
“As the week has gone on, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, he’s in really good spirits,” Sarkisian said of Ewers.
“One thing I try to impress upon Quinn is all the goals he had and that we’ve had for him coming into this season are all still there for him.”
Ewers will be listed as questionable for the game on the official injury report, Sarkisian said.
Texas rolled UTSA, 56-7, last weekend and that performance, combined with Georgia struggling in a win at Kentucky, resulted in the Longhorns jumping the Bulldogs for the No. 1 spot in this week’s AP top 25 college football rankings.
It marks the first time since 2008 that Texas has been ranked at No. 1 in the AP poll.
Manning threw for 223 yards and 4 touchdown passes while rushing for a fifth score from 67 yards in relief of Ewers, and was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for his performance.
More ... Arch was faster than Tyreek Hill on TD play, analysts say
A favorite in the early Heisman Trophy consideration, Ewers has 691 yards passing with 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions on the season, completing 73.4 percent of his pass attempts.
