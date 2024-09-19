Arch Manning was faster than Tyreek Hill on historic TD run: analysts
You might think that Tyreek Hill would easily beat Arch Manning in a foot race, but apparently the Texas Longhorns quarterback is on record as being faster than the NFL's speediest wide receiver.
Manning turned heads when he ran for a 67-yard touchdown in the Longhorns' win over UTSA last weekend, and in the process was clocked at 20.7 miles per hour on that historic play.
That's according to measurements made by Reel Analytics and Next Gen Stats, which recorded Manning as going faster than Tyreek Hill's 20.3 mile per hour when he scored an 80-yard touchdown for the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.
"When the adrenaline kicks in, it helps you run a bit faster," Manning said of his play.
Still, the quarterback wasn't quite as fast as ex-Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who was measured running at 22.7 miles per hour on a play last season.
Hill still owns the NFL record as kept by Next Gen Stats, when he ran 23.24 miles per hour on a play as a rookie for the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2016.
And Hill was clocked at running over 21 mph on several other plays last season for the Dolphins.
Manning's long touchdown carry made history as the longest such play by a Texas quarterback since Vince Young, who ran for an 80-yard touchdown in the 2005 season.
Manning entered the game in place of Quinn Ewers, who exited with an abdomen injury, and he's in line to start again this week as the Longhorns host UL Monroe.
