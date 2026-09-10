Big Ten Quarterback Power Rankings Shift Heading Into Week 2 of 2026 Season

The Big Ten quarterback picture looked picture-perfect a week ago. That's because the college football preseason brings narratives and expectations, not reality. There were a handful of Heisman contenders sitting comfortably at the top and a few new faces waiting to prove themselves. Actual games played over a long holiday weekend of football rewrote most of it.

Julian Sayin held his ground at Ohio State, but Jayden Maiava's efficiency at USC and Rocco Becht's Penn State debut forced a full reshuffle behind him. Two preseason top-eight quarterbacks dropped out entirely, and Purdue's Ryan Browne kicked the door in. Here's how the top 8 shakes out entering Week 2.

1. Julian Sayin, Ohio State (Prev: 1)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws during the college football game against the Ball State Cardinals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last week: W 56-3 vs. Ball State, 21 of 25 for 320 yds, 3 TD, 1 rush TD

Next: at Texas, Sat. Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m. ET

Sayin picked up right where he left off from his Heisman finalist sophomore campaign. The Carlsbad, California, native finished 21 of 25 for 320 yards and three passing touchdowns, added his first career rushing score and posted a 98.8 Total QBR against Ball State. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith reeled in eight catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns, and freshman Devin McCuin added 97 yards and a score in his debut.

The Buckeyes head to Austin for a rematch with Arch Manning and Texas, the same Longhorns team Sayin beat 14-7 in his first career start last August. A win at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium would lock him in as the clear Heisman front-runner.

2. Jayden Maiava, USC (Prev: 3)

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates after a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W 39-0 vs. Fresno State, 23 of 25 for 349 yds, 3 TD

Next: vs. Louisiana, Sat. Sept. 12, 11 p.m. ET

Maiava jumps a spot after posting one of the cleanest lines in the country. The redshirt senior went 23 of 25 for 349 yards and three touchdowns in USC's 39-0 shutout of Fresno State, earning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. Across two games (including a Week 0 win over San Jose State), Maiava has completed 48 of 54 passes for 635 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. His 68-yard scoring strike to freshman receiver Trent Mosley was his longest completion since last September.

Louisiana visits the Coliseum on Saturday night, and the Trojans should stay comfortably ahead of schedule before their trip to Purdue.

3. Dante Moore, Oregon (Prev: 2)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W 34-27 vs. Boise State, 28 of 37 for 378 yds, 3 TD

Next: at Oklahoma State, Sat. Sept. 12, 12 p.m. ET

Moore posted career-high passing yardage, but Oregon needed every one of them. The junior finished 28 of 37 for 378 yards and three touchdowns as the Ducks escaped a 24.5-point favorite spot to beat Boise State 34-27 at Autzen Stadium. Dakorien Moore's 62-yard catch-and-run with 7:51 left gave Oregon the lead for good, and Evan Stewart added 72 yards on eight catches in his first game since 2024.

The nervy performance dropped Moore a spot after starting the year at No. 2. He'll get Oklahoma State on the road in Week 2, where the Ducks are heavy favorites after Tulsa upset the Cowboys 24-10 in the opener.

4. Josh Hoover, Indiana (Prev: 5)

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10) passes against North Texas at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last week: W 52-16 vs. North Texas, 13 of 16 for 231 yds, 4 TD

Next: vs. Howard, Sat. Sept. 12, 12 p.m. ET

Hoover made an immediate case that Curt Cignetti nailed the transfer portal pickup. The TCU transfer went 13 of 16 for 231 yards and four touchdowns in Indiana's 52-16 win over North Texas, and he did it with a bloody face after a North Texas blitzer ripped his helmet off in the second quarter. He stayed in the game and threw a touchdown three plays later.

Hoover's 285.0 passing efficiency easily topped what Fernando Mendoza and Kurtis Rourke posted in their Indiana debuts. Howard visits Bloomington in a Week 2 tune-up before the Hoosiers head to Iowa on Oct. 3 for their first real road test.

5. Demond Williams Jr., Washington (Prev: 4)

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Washington State Cougars. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W 24-10 vs. Wash St., 24 of 35 for 268 yds, 1 TD, 61 rush yds, 1 rush TD

Next: vs. Utah State, Sat. Sept. 12, 3:30 p.m. ET

Williams was contained for three quarters before making the winning plays late in a 24-10 Apple Cup victory. The Chandler, Arizona junior finished 24 of 35 for 268 yards and a touchdown, added a team-high 61 rushing yards with a five-yard scoring keeper and scrambled for 21 yards on third-and-9 to spark the final scoring drive. Jayden Limar's 11-yard touchdown run with 2:18 left sealed the win over Caden Pinnick and Washington State.

Williams drops one spot because the passing efficiency wasn't there against WSU's defense, but his dual-threat floor keeps him firmly in the top five. Utah State visits Husky Stadium on Saturday.

6. Rocco Becht, Penn State (Prev: Just missed)

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) walks off the field following the game against the Marshall Thundering Herd. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W 45-0 vs. Marshall, 13 of 18 for 271 yds, 4 TD

Next: at Temple, Sat. Sept. 12, 12 p.m. ET

Becht turned in one of the best debuts of the entire weekend. The Iowa State transfer went 13 of 18 for 271 yards and four touchdowns in Penn State's 45-0 shutout of Marshall, averaging 15.1 yards per attempt and posting a 97.9 Total QBR. Head coach Matt Campbell pulled him after Penn State's first possession of the second half. Receiver Koby Howard finished with a career-high 161 yards on six catches.

The performance vaulted Becht from the "just missed" list into the top half of the rankings. Penn State travels to Philadelphia to face Temple on Saturday afternoon, and the Nittany Lions are a huge favorite.

7. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota (Prev: 8)

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) throws the ball against the Eastern Illinois Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W 59-7 vs. Eastern Illinois, 19 of 24 for 264 yds, 1 TD

Next: vs. Mississippi State, Sat. Sept. 12, 3:30 p.m. ET

Lindsey remained the Big Ten's most efficient game manager in Minnesota's 59-7 blowout of Eastern Illinois. The Fayetteville, Arkansas, native completed 79.2% of his passes for 264 yards and a touchdown, protecting the ball the way he did all last season on his way to a program record for wins by a freshman starter. Javon Tracy and Jalen Smith led the receiving corps.

Lindsey now faces his first real test with Mississippi State visiting Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs opened their season with a 62-13 win over UL Monroe, and the CBS broadcast will bring more national attention than Lindsey has seen at the college level.

8. Ryan Browne, Purdue (Prev: NR)

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) catches a snap against the Indiana State Sycamores. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W 44-19 vs. Indiana State, 23 of 29 for 317 yds, 3 TD

Next: vs. Wake Forest, Sat. Sept. 12, 12 p.m. ET

Browne debuts on the list after posting the most efficient performance of any new starter in the conference. The Boilermakers signal-caller went 23 of 29 for 317 yards and three touchdowns in Purdue's 44-19 win over Indiana State, finishing with an 84.8 Total QBR. Head coach Barry Odom's new offense produced clean pockets and a heavy dose of downfield throws.

Wake Forest comes to Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday for Purdue's first Power Four test, and how Browne handles the Demon Deacons will determine whether he sticks in the top 10 or climbs higher. Wake Forest opened its season with a 38-16 win over Akron.

Dropped out

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Western Michigan. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bryce Underwood (Michigan), Malik Washington (Maryland)

Underwood went 12 of 22 for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception, adding 47 rushing yards and a score in Michigan's 13-12 escape over Western Michigan on a Hail Mary as time expired. Washington finished 19 of 31 for 186 yards and a touchdown against Hampton before being pulled in a 62-0 blowout.

Just missed

Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic runs the ball against Toledo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alessio Milivojevic (Michigan State), Anthony Colandrea (Nebraska), Nico Iamaleava (UCLA)

Milivojevic went 26 of 34 for 247 yards and a touchdown in a 30-20 win over Toledo. Colandrea completed 18 of 32 for 275 yards and three touchdowns in Nebraska's 49-21 win over Ohio. Iamaleava finished 14 of 22 for 184 yards with an interception in UCLA's 45-24 win at Cal, briefly leaving the game with a cleated calf before returning.