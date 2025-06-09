Bill Belichick era "won't end well," UNC fan warns in angry email
Much of the attention in college football this offseason has centered around North Carolina after hiring Bill Belichick as head coach, but plenty of those headlines have revolved more around his girlfriend rather than his management of the program.
That increasing tension has boiled over for at least one UNC fan, who expressed his rage at the school for opening itself up to that exposure, and offered a warning of sorts in an email obtained by The Athletic.
“I am a longtime UNC fan and cannot believe you are stuck with a coach who is clearly being run by a woman who is young enough to be his granddaughter dominating football practice and interviews,” the enraged fan wrote.
They added: “It’s ridiculous, won’t end well, and makes UNC look foolish.”
There has been considerable interest around the apparent influence Hudson has over Belichick after a series of embarrassing reports emerged involving her management of his public image.
That interest was fueled in part by the age gap between the two ─ Belichick is 73 and Hudson is 24 ─ but surged after Hudson’s profile increased in the months following Belichick being hired as UNC’s football coach.
Those reports include claims that Hudson had emailed UNC’s staff about being more proactive about preventing criticism of Belichick.
Then, another claimed that Hudson had “demanded” to be named an executive producer on the prospective “Hard Knocks” program that was to be centered around the UNC football team.
That planned show was ultimately scrapped after execs balked at her request, depriving the football program of some national exposure it was hoping to get after hiring Belichick as head coach.
Then came that very awkward interview Belichick had with CBS where it was revealed she intervened to prevent him answering questions about how the two had met and their relationship broadly.
Some in Belichick’s family even appeared to express concern around Hudson’s influence, including the coach’s daughter-in-law, who reportedly criticized the 24-year-old for her behavior during Belichick’s CBS interview.
Then came another report that others in the Belichick family were “extraordinarily concerned” with the attention around Hudson, going as far as suggesting she could derail the reputation he’s built as a coach over decades.
Belichick denied that Hudson plays any role involving his management of the football program.
But it’s clear Hudson, who Belichick called his “idea mill” and “creative muse” in his new book, has a pronounced role in his life.
A role that at least one UNC fan, and probably many more, wish wasn’t the case.
