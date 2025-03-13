Michigan star Bryce Underwood warns LeBron James: 'It's over for Ohio State'
Bryce Underwood was the most consequential player in the 2025 college football recruiting class, and his flip from LSU to Michigan was the most important move in the cycle.
And when the quarterback took in a recent Lakers-Clippers game, he couldn’t resist meeting LeBron James, or giving the famous Ohio State fan a friendly, if ominous, warning of sorts.
“We started talking and I said before this all started, ‘Just had to let you know, I’m going to Michigan,’” Underwood recalled to Rich Eisen.
“He was like, ‘Oh yeah?’ Yeah, it’s over for Ohio State.”
The remark surprised Eisen, who thought it was James who said it, but the Michigan quarterback said it was he who told it to LeBron, and put the Buckeyes on notice.
“He was like, ‘You know Ohio State is home’?” Underwood quoted James as saying. “I’m like, ‘Yeah.’”
It may have been over for Ohio State on the field against Michigan over the last four years, leaving a nasty taste in the mouth of the Ryan Day coaching tenure.
But at least the fourth and most recent loss was the least-damaging, as the Buckeyes ultimately went on to win the national championship.
Going forward, Underwood wants to keep the Michigan win streak alive, and he's in a position to.
Underwood was the biggest get of the 2025 recruiting haul not just for Michigan, but for any program, as the five-star prospect was rated the No. 1 quarterback and overall player in America.
Originally pledged to LSU, the quarterback ultimately flipped to the Wolverines with some reported help from an NIL deal orchestrated by Oracle founder Larry Ellison, whose wife is a Michigan alum, in addition to some intervention from Tom Brady.
“Both are great programs,” Underwood said of LSU and Michigan.
“I have a lot of love for both of them. With me being a Michigan man growing up, that was one of the biggest factors, biggest things that dawned on me playing for the Motor City Wolverines.”
And while there’s no guarantee that Underwood will be the starter for Michigan going into this fall, it’s inevitable he’ll be the man under center at some point.
“It’s time for some stuff to change now,” he said. “There’s about to be a big change going into all this.”
