Carson Beck's transfer from Georgia to Miami a 'red flag,' NFL general manager warns
Carson Beck made the biggest splash of the first college football transfer portal window, when the quarterback swapped Georgia for Miami, and it apparently has one NFL general manager more than a little concerned.
“Beck, either by Kirby letting him go, or choosing to go, either way is a big red flag,” an unnamed NFL general manager told Georgia Bulldogs On SI.
“It certainly hurts him with us. He didn’t leave in order to win, play against better competition, or get better coaching. A bad look for him. That makes no sense and makes you wonder a lot about a lot.”
More ... Georgia wanted Carson Beck in 2025, and so did Alabama: report
The last we saw of Beck in a Georgia uniform, it was handing off to Trevor Etienne for the game-winning touchdown in the SEC Championship Game, despite the quarterback having injured his elbow in the first half of that contest.
And while it was expected Beck would likely enter the NFL Draft after that, the quarterback surprised everyone by returning to school. But not at Georgia.
Instead, he landed at Miami on the back of a reputed $4.5 million NIL package the Hurricanes put together for him.
Beck took over as Georgia’s starting quarterback in the 2023 season following the departure of two-time national champion Stetson Bennett.
He threw for 3,941 yards and passed for 24 touchdowns in his debut season as starter, leading to some speculation that he would enter the NFL.
But the quarterback returned for the 2024 season, a decision that resulted in an up and down season for both him and the Bulldogs’ offense.
Beck covered 3,485 yards and established a personal record with 28 touchdown passes, but also suffered through turnovers, tossing 12 interceptions.
It was enough for Georgia to qualify for, and win, the SEC Championship Game, but Beck sustained a serious injury to his throwing arm in the first half of that contest.
That resulted in his having surgery on the affected arm and keeping him from the team as it embarked on the College Football Playoff.
And ultimately found Beck wearing a Miami uniform heading into he 2025 season, a decision that at least one decision maker in the NFL was not happy with.
-
Read more from College Football HQ
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams