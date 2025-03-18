NFL GM Says Carson Beck Deciding To Leave Georgia for Miami is a Red Flag
Former Georgia QB, Carson Beck transferred out of Georgia this spring following an elbow injury to head down to South Beach to play for the Miami Hurricanes. One NFL GM says it's a red flag.
The Georgia Bulldogs will be breaking in a new quarterback in 2025 in the form of presumed starter Gunner Stockton at the helm after Carson Beck spent two years as the starter in Athens. As for Beck, following a shoulder injury in the SEC Championship game, Beck transfered to Miami, reportedly for $4.5m in NIL.
Whether Beck even wanted to potentially return to Georgia after removing his name from the 2025 NFL Draft, or whether or not Georgia even wanted him to return has been a topic of discussion most offseason, and depending on which source you talk to, you'll likely hear a new version. However, in the mind of one NFL GM, leaving Georgia is a red flag.
When discussing the 2026 NFL Draft QB class one NFL GM told Georgia Bulldogs on SI, "(Carson) Beck, either by Kirby (Smart) letting him go, or choosing to go, either way is a big red flag. It certainly hurts him with us. He didn't leave in order to win, play against better competition, or get better coaching. A bad look for him. That makes no sense and makes you wonder a lot about a lot."
The University of Georgia has built quite a rapport with several winning NFL Organizations. The Falcons, Raves, Bills, Bengals, Browns, Packers, Jags, Chargers, Rams, Raiders, Eagles, Steelers, and 49ers ALL have at least two former Bulldogs on the roster. The highest rate of Bulldogs on the roster is obviously with the Eagles, who's roster is made of of 13% Bulldogs, with (7) former Bulldogs.
