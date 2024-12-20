Carson Beck injury update: Georgia QB likely to miss playoff
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is expected to miss the College Football Playoff after sustaining an injury to his throwing arm, according to multiple reports.
Gunner Stockton will likely make his first collegiate start with the Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl as a result of Beck’s presumed absence going forward.
Beck will explore surgery options to more thoroughly repair the damage suffered to his right elbow on the final play of the first half of the SEC Championship Game.
The quarterback was struck on his throwing arm as he launched a throw downfield and required medical attention from trainers as he laid on the field.
The next day, Georgia announced that Beck would be sidelined indefinitely with the injury, as the team earned the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff.
Beck was unable to throw again in the SEC title game, but did execute the game-winning handoff to tailback Trevor Etienne after Stockton was himself injured moments before.
Beck has started 27 games for the Bulldogs over the last two seasons, emerging as one of the most productive quarterbacks in the nation over that time.
He amassed over 7,400 passing yards and 50 touchdowns while leading Georgia to a 24-3 record.
Stockton was the No. 9 ranked quarterback and a consensus four-star recruit in the 2022 football cycle, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
During his high school career at Rabun County (Ga.), Stockton passed for 13,652 yards with 177 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, rushing for 77 additional touchdowns.
In his eight career games for Georgia, the quarterback is 37 of 51 passing for 354 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
Now, it appears he’ll take the reins as Georgia looks to win its third national championship in the last four seasons.
