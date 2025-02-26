Watch: Police cam footage after Carson Beck car theft goes viral
The interaction between a police officer and Miami quarterback Carson Beck after his luxury sports cars were stolen has been published by TMZ Sports.
Body camera footage attached to the police officer shows the first time authorities spoke with Beck and Miami basketball star Hanna Cavinder, in addition to an encounter between police and the suspect in the case believed to be involved in the daring thefts.
“Well [expletive], we woke up this morning and we were about to leave and then... we had three cars parked,” Beck said to the police officer according to the video.
“Garage door was wide open. Both the gates wide open,” he added.
Police then found themselves face to face with the man who is now the prime suspect in the case, 20-year-old Tykwon Anderson.
Beck told the cop that Cavinder’s Range Rover was moved into the street and that his own Lamborghini and Mercedes were gone.
Both claimed to have their keys inside their residence, so it was believed that the suspect must have entered through the garage.
Unfortunately, there’s no security footage to make sure, as Beck had just moved in.
Anderson did not resist arrest as officers searched his person and placed him in the back of the police cruiser.
Police say that two individuals jumped a fence with one taking the Range Rover in order to get access to the garage door opener, according to the arrest affidavit.
When they got inside the house, the alleged criminals took the keys and then the cars from the house, and Anderson ultimately confessed to the snatch job, according to officials.
He’s now facing three felony charges: burglary of an occupied home, grand theft over $100,000, and grand theft of a vehicle.
If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.
Beck landed in Miami this offseason as one of college football’s most high-profile transfer players following two years as the starting quarterback at Georgia.
The entire incident as captured by Miami police can be seen at TMZ Sports here.
