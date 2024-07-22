Clemson names Dabo Swinney's son assistant WRs coach
Drew Swinney, the son of head coach Dabo Swinney, has joined the Clemson football program as assistant wide receivers coach ahead of the 2024 season, the school announced.
Swinney will also work in an offensive player developmental role.
He worked as a graduate assistant at Clemson last season and before then played at the wide receiver position for the Tigers from 2018 through 2022.
The hiring comes after the NCAA approved unlimited on-field assistant coaches this offseason, removing the prior cap of 10 assistant coaches who can be part of a team's on-field staff.
Swinney redshirted his first season with Clemson, playing in four games.
He played 19 snaps on offense in eight games during the 2019 season, catching two passes for 11 yards.
His role increased in the 2020 season, playing 40 snaps while catching three passes for 18 yards. The year after, Swinney played in nine games, catching one pass and returning a punt.
As a senior, Swinney played in all 14 games on offense, finishing with eight receptions for 63 yards and earning a role as the starting holder on placekicking duties.
