College football’s NIL revolution surges toward $2 billion
The financial landscape of college football is undergoing its biggest shift yet. With the first season of formal revenue sharing now in place, players are projected to make nearly twice as much money in 2025 as they did a year ago.
According to a new report from Opendorse, a leading NIL data platform, college football players are expected to earn $1.9 billion this year. That figure nearly doubles the $1 billion athletes collectively made in 2024 and reflects a surge in direct revenue-sharing payments from athletic departments.
The increase cements college football’s evolution from amateurism into a semi-professional model where players’ earnings more closely reflect the financial might of the sport. Total compensation for athletes is projected to keep climbing, reaching $2.4 billion in 2026 and $2.6 billion in 2027 .
How Revenue Sharing and NIL Deals Combine to Reach $1.9 Billion
Opendorse data shows the composition of player earnings has changed dramatically since NIL rights were introduced in 2021. Last year, players earned $853.1 million from school collectives and $150.5 million from commercial NIL deals. In 2025, collective funds are projected to drop to $213.4 million, while commercial deals are expected to double to $290 million.
The most significant new factor is “collegiate” money, direct revenue sharing from athletic departments. Schools are now permitted to distribute up to $20.5 million annually to athletes, a change that accounts for $1.4 billion of projected 2025 compensation.
That figure shifts the balance of NIL from outside partnerships to institutional distributions, reflecting how central player pay has become to the sport’s financial ecosystem.
Across both Power 4 and Group of 6 conferences, player compensation is estimated to equal roughly 13 percent of overall football revenue. While that percentage lags far behind the 48 percent NFL players receive under their collective bargaining agreement, it marks a substantial new baseline for college athletes .
Quarterbacks Command The Largest Share Of Revenue
Opendorse’s breakdown shows the highest-paid positions are clustered at the top of the sport’s hierarchy. Quarterbacks receive the largest slice of revenue at 18 percent, followed by receivers at 15.13 percent. Offensive linemen earn 14.35 percent, defensive linemen 13.1 percent, and defensive backs 12.23 percent. Linebackers and running backs trail at 10.75 percent and 9.67 percent, respectively .
The distribution underscores how much positional value mirrors professional football. Star quarterbacks, already the faces of programs and media deals, now hold even more leverage as schools build budgets around their marketability.
Meanwhile, the depth of investment in linemen underscores the central role they play in shaping winning programs.
For athletes, these percentages mean six-figure averages for starters at Power 4 programs, with quarterbacks and top skill positions commanding the largest individual contracts. The report projects that by 2026, NIL and revenue-sharing money could push the annual compensation of the game’s biggest names well into multimillion-dollar territory.
Why The New Compensation Era Is A Turning Point
The jump in earnings marks more than just a windfall for players—it reflects a fundamental rebalancing of college football economics. As universities integrate player pay into budgets, recruiting strategies and roster management will change, particularly with the transfer portal already influencing earnings trends.
Conferences will face increasing pressure to match each other’s revenue commitments, while schools in talent-rich regions like the South and Midwest are expected to dominate the payout landscape.
With projected growth extending into 2027, the new system ensures athlete compensation will remain one of the defining issues shaping the sport.
The next test will be how universities, players, and governing bodies manage sustainability and equity across positions, conferences, and schools. For now, the $1.9 billion payday confirms the college football business has permanently entered a new era.