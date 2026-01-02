College football player who went viral announces return to CFP team

It's movement season in college football.

With the transfer portal officially opening up on Friday, January 2, decisions will need to be made around the country. Thousands of players have to make the best choices for their futures, whether that's staying put or testing the portal waters.

After qualifying for the College Football Playoff and putting together a memorable run in just its fourth season in the FBS, James Madison has found itself in a quick transition. In December, UCLA hired head coach Bob Chesney. Although Chesney finished the campaign with the Dukes, preparations were already being made for Billy Napier to take over the program.

In the fewer than two weeks since James Madison fell to Oregon in the opening round, a ton of starters and top reserves have moved on from the program. Currently, the Dukes are only expected to return a single starter on offense, while taking some hits on defense as well.

The momentum has started to shift slightly back in Jame Madison's favor over the last two days.

James Madison Dukes linebacker Gannon Weathersby (3) sacks Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

On Thursday, the Dukes announced that they were retaining junior starting linebacker Gannon Weathersby for the 2026 season. The news comes after James Madison also convinced redshirt senior center Zach Greenberg and redshirt junior running back George Pettaway to return for another year.

Weathersby started in all 14 games for the program this fall, totaling 57 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 1 pass deflection. He finished with five games of 5+ tackles, including a season-high 11 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss in a 35-23 victory against Marshall on November 8.

In his first season, Weathersby went viral for his creative face-painting. One of his most popular looks featured his face painted entirely white, with black or purple eye paint that looked like tears dripping down.

That's certainly intimidating for opposing players looking across the line.

Gannon Weathersby is such a psycho, I love him pic.twitter.com/VrN2d2NnA0 — Evan (aka Ebo) (@EBoKnowss) November 8, 2025

Weathersby signed with James Madison in the 2023 class under former head coach Curt Cignetti. He stuck around when Chesney took over and will play under his third different coaching staff next season.

In 35 career appearances, Weathersby has totaled 80 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2,5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 pass deflections.

The 5-foot-9, 221-pound linebacker will have one season of eligibility remaining.

