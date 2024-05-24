College football player Jake Baker died suddenly this week
The college football community is mourning the loss of Slippery Rock defensive lineman Jake Baker, who died suddenly this past week, the school announced in a statement.
"Slippery Rock University, its Athletics Department, and The Rock football team mourn the death of football student-athlete Jake Baker, who passed away suddenly Thursday," the school said.
Head coach Shawn Lutz paid tribute to Baker.
"Jake was a terrific student and teammate and a cherished member of our Rock football family," Lutz said. "We are heartbroken by his loss and we share our deepest condolences with his family and friends."
No details around Baker's death have been made public.
Baker began his college football career at Clarion before announcing his transfer to Towson, and from there finally landed at Slippery Rock, making his debut for its football team last season.
He played in eight games at defensive end as a member of the team that won the PSAC West title and earned a berth in the NCAA Division II quarterfinal round for the third time in the last five years.
