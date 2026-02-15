Two ACC Teams Among College Football Programs Emerging for 42-TD QB

The recruiting trail is starting to heat up this offseason, with the spring right around the corner. Over the next few months, thousands of prospects will earn scholarship offers, take official visits, and announce their commitments.

It's a cycle that provides plenty of exciting moments and unexpected surprises each year, especially in the age of Name, Image, and Likeness and revenue sharing.

The quarterback position draws plenty of intrigue, and for good reason. Teams are always battling it out for the top prospects at the spot.

Plenty of signal-callers are beginning to emerge in the 2027 recruiting class. While some recruits were known commodities going into the offseason, others put themselves on the map with notable campaigns last fall.

One trending QB has seen his stock grow in recent months with a pair of ACC programs establishing themselves at the top of the pack.

Three-Star QB William Wood Eyeing Two ACC Schools

Xaverian quarterback Will Wood, during the Recruiting Board's media day for Bay State Conference football teams at Needham High, Aug. 13, 2025. | Daily News and Wicked Local Staff Photo/John Walker / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three-star quarterback and rising senior William Wood isn't a stranger to success. Last season, he guided Xaverian Brothers High School to an 11-2 finish and its third consecutive state championship.

In the process, Wood passed for 2,828 yards with 42 touchdowns to just 1 interception while adding 440 yards and 4 more scores on the ground. His prolific campaign has P4 schools lining up to contend for his pledge this offseason.

According to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Wake Forest and Stanford are two programs that are starting to separate themselves from the pack. The Demon Deacons might be considered the team to beat at this stage of Wood's recruitment.

While Wood hasn't earned an offer from Penn State just yet, the coaching staff has displayed interest. The Nittany Lions are going through a shift after firing former head coach James Franklin and bringing in Iowa State's Matt Campbell.

Wood holds scholarship offers from other colleges such as West Virginia, Syracuse, UConn, Delaware, and East Carolina.

Stanford and Georgia sent coaches to Wood's school to meet with him in January. Wood took trips to Syracuse and UConn in the last few weeks, and he's also set an official visit to Wake Forest from May 29-May 31.

Woods claims that he's still far off from making a decision.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 596 overall prospect, the No. 41 QB, and the No. 6 recruit in Massachusetts in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.

