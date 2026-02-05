Two 3,000-yard Quarterbacks Surprisingly Remain Available in Transfer Portal

Nearly three weeks have passed since the college football transfer portal officially closed on January 16. Thousands of players were involved in the movement, as there will be plenty of new faces making their way to practically every school around the country.

At the same time, there are still a fair number of stragglers hanging around on the market for a variety of reasons. Time is ticking for the players still searching for new homes. By this point, most of them will be unable to enroll at a program until the beginning of the summer semester.

MORE: Historic College Football Program Named No. 1 team After Landing $2.2 Million QB

It's not like the remaining pool is lacking talent either. An NCAA record-holder is among two quarterbacks who threw for 3,000+ yards last season that remain open for business.

Pair Of Productive Quarterbacks Still Available In Portal

ACU quarterback Stone Earle (center) slips from SFA linebacker Malachi Williams’ attempt at a tackle as Wildcats offensive lineman Colter Lynch runs to assist Saturday Sept. 6, 2025. Abilene Christian University defeated Stephen F. Austin University at home, 28-20. | Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of Thursday, February 5, a pair of talented signal-callers are still waiting to find the right fit.

Former Western Carolina redshirt junior quarterback Taron Dickens and former Abilene Christian redshirt senior quarterback Stone Earle are two of the top unsigned transfers.

After being suspended for the first three games of the season, Dickens developed into a star for the Catamounts. In nine appearances, he completed 271/365 passes for 3,508 yards with 38 touchdowns to 2 interceptions while adding 97 rushes for 321 yards and another score.

Dickens set a new NCAA record with a whopping 46 consecutive completions in a 23-21 victory against Wofford on October 4. He finished the game 53/56 passing for 378 yards and 3 touchdowns. Dickens also established a new watermark at Western Carolina for passing yards in a single season.

MORE: Two ACC teams vying for younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound signal-caller was named the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year and made multiple All-American teams.

To this point, Dickens has reported offers from Syracuse, James Madison, Toledo, and North Texas. The Orange and Dukes have since landed other quarterbacks in the portal. Dickens has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Earle's path to finding a landing spot for 2026 is a little murkier as he's looking to play a seventh season of college football. He earned a full-time starting job for the first time last season. In 14 games, Earle completed 295/440 passes for 3,285 yards with 22 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He added 137 carries for 433 yards and 12 more scores.

The Texas native finished in the top-10 in Abilene Christian program history for passing yards in a single season. 2025 was actually Earle's second stint with the Wildcats, as he initially signed with the program out of high school, spending two seasons at ACU.

Earle went on to transfer to North Texas in 2022, and he made his way to Marshall in 2024 before returning to Abilene Christian.

It's unclear if he'll be able to attain another season of eligibility. Earle was at Abilene Christian for the COVID-19 campaign, and he suffered a season-ending injury the following year but played in seven games. He redshirted in 2022, playing in just four games.

Earle has seen action in 40 games during his career, racking up nearly 50 touchdown passes.

Read more on College Football HQ

• Former 4-star QB lands with unexpected college football program in transfer portal



• All-conference QB enters college football transfer portal seeking rare 7th season



• Former blue-chip quarterback transferring to third school in three seasons

• All-conference defender makes surprising college football transfer portal decision