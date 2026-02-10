Nation’s No. 3 QB Receives Multiple Notable Power Four Offers After 48-TD Season

A football-starved offseason is on the horizon with the college football and NFL slates officially wrapped up. There are over six months to get through until the 2026 campaign kicks off in late August.

Recruiting will be a big focus for most programs throughout the spring and summer. It's been proven that consistently attaining elite talent from the prep ranks is the most surefire way to build a national championship contender.

MORE: 44-touchdown QB Flips to College Football Playoff Program

Constructing a successful class typically starts with finding a quarterback. In this age of the sport, most coveted signal-callers commit relatively early to help their future program build around them.

While one trending recruit has yet to announce a pledge, there will be no lack of options when decision time arrives.

Four-Star QB Continues To Add Offers

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) attempts to run the ball past Clarksville's Kayden Farrow (16) during their game at Clarksville High School Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 season saw plenty of stars begin to rise around the country. That included four-star quarterback and trending senior Andre Adams, who broke onto the scene for Antioch High School.

Adams stepped into the full-time starting role, blossoming in the process. Over his 11 appearances, he connected on 174/245 passes for 3,418 yards with 35 touchdowns to just 1 interception while adding 100 rushes for 855 yards and 13 more touchdowns. Adams led his team to a playoff appearance.

After completing 71% of his passes and compiling 48 touchdowns to 2 turnovers, Adams was named a finalist for the 6A Mr. Football award in the state.

MORE: All-Conference College Football QB Denied 7th Season of Eligibility

Adams is earning plenty of attention from college programs leading up to his final season of high school. Last month, he announced a top-5 of Auburn, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, and Cincinnati.

That hasn't stopped other schools from trying to get in on the action.

Since late January, P4 schools such as Florida State, Oregon, Purdue, Wisconsin, and Kentucky have joined Adams' recruitment. All five programs are still searching for a quarterback. The Wildcats picked up a commitment from three-star DJ Hunter last year, but that was before the program hired Will Stein as head coach.

Adams would be a good option for just about anyone as he's a dual-threat signal-caller with proven ability. If he continues to trend in this direction, there's a chance for him to gain that elusive fifth star.

Last fall, Adams threw for 250+ yards in eight games, including 300+ yards in six of his final seven appearances. He completed a season-high 19/27 passes for 507 yards with 4 touchdowns to zero interceptions, along with 18 rushes for 207 yards and 2 more scores in a 54-40 victory against Centennial High School on September 19.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 61 overall prospect, the No. 3 QB, and the No. 3 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class according to Rivals.

Read more on College Football HQ

• Two 3,000-yard Quarterbacks Surprisingly Remain Available in Transfer Portal



• Historic College Football Program Named No. 1 team After Landing $2.2 Million QB



• Two ACC teams vying for younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner



• Former 4-star QB lands with unexpected college football program in transfer portal

