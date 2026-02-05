All-Conference College Football QB Denied 7th Season of Eligibility

For some players, college football is no longer about just playing four or five seasons; it's about squeezing as much juice as possible out of the orange.

There have been some wild examples in recent years, such as former Oregon and Miami tight end Cam McCormick spending nine seasons between the two programs. Hurricanes linebacker Mohamed Toure will be back for his eighth year in 2026.

MORE: Two 3,000-yard Quarterbacks Surprisingly Remain Available in Transfer Portal

With that being said, the NCAA has stayed pretty strict with the waiver process this offseason. Players such as Florida State's Tommy Castellanos, Ole Miss's Trinidad Chambliss, Tennessee's Joey Aguilar, and Virginia's Chandler Morris.

Chambliss and Aguilar continue to exercise their legal options in search of another year.

In the early stages of February, another quarterback has been denied extended eligibility for next season.

All-Conference QB Won't Play College Football In 2026

Dec 23, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Ohio Bobcats quarterback Parker Navarro (13) stands in the pocket against the UNLV Rebels during the second half at the Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

According to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer, Ohio redshirt senior quarterback transfer Parker Navarro's waiver was rejected. Navarro requested that the decision be reconsidered, but that plea was also shot down.

Despite officially entering the portal a few weeks ago, Navarro has accepted the verdict and will prepare for a potential professional career.

Navarro spent four seasons at Ohio and was the starting quarterback for the program in 2024 and 2025.

Over the last two years, he started in 26 games, posting a 20-6 record. Navarro helped guide the Bobcats to a conference championship and two bowl victories. He completed 383/598 passes for 4,798 yards with 27 touchdowns to 22 interceptions while adding 320 carries for 1,932 yards and 27 more touchdowns on the ground.

MORE: Historic College Football Program Named No. 1 team After Landing $2.2 Million QB

After leading the MAC with 18 rushing touchdowns in 2024, Navarro was named second-team all-conference. He tied the Ohio record with 4 rushing scores in a single game. Navarro ranks in the top-10 in school history in single-season rushing touchdowns and career rushing touchdowns.

Navarro signed with UCF out of high school as a member of the 2020 class. He only saw action in six games over his two seasons with the Knights, completing 1/2 passes for 4 yards and scoring 3 times on the ground.

In his six years at Ohio and UCF, Navarra completed 407/638 passes for 5,030 yards with 30 touchdowns to 23 interceptions. He added 361 carries for 2,160 yards and 30 more scores.

Navarro played in just two games in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury. He appeared in five games in 2021, one short of qualifying for the redshirt rule. However, one of those contests was a bowl game, which no longer counts against the current four-game maximum to qualify for a redshirt.

Read more on College Football HQ

• Two ACC teams vying for younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner



• Former 4-star QB lands with unexpected college football program in transfer portal



• All-conference QB enters college football transfer portal seeking rare 7th season



• Former blue-chip quarterback transferring to third school in three seasons