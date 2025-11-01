Kirk Herbstreit teases next 'College GameDay' location, $450 million guest picker
During the final minutes of "College GameDay" at Utah, Kirk Herbstreit sent a cryptic message about where the ESPN show could be next for Week 11. It appears that Herbstreit is aligned with ourCollege Football HQ on SI's prediction about the next "College GameDay" location.
There are several potential marquee college football games to choose from in Week 11. Notre Dame hosts Navy, but the Midshipmen's loss to North Texas puts a damper on this option.
Texas Tech hosting an undefeated BYU continues to be the favorite for the Week 11 "College GameDay" location. This could change if Kansas State upsets Texas Tech in Week 10.
Let's dive into why Herbstreit's comments indicate "College GameDay" may be headed to Lubbock as Texas Tech hosts BYU.
Kirk Herbstreit hinted that Patrick Mahomes could be the celebrity guest picker on "College GameDay" in Week 11
Herbstreit joked that with GameDay implications on the line, Texas Tech is in danger of losing to Kansas State. The ESPN analyst also hinted that Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes could be the celebrity guest picker.
"We cheer for teams, we cheer for our picks, but generally the way things work on 'College GameDay,' (is we cheer for a team) if we're excited about the potential site of the (next) 'College GameDay,'" Herbstreit explained on Saturday. "Like, next week, if we could go to Lubbock, (Patrick) Mahomes is off, maybe he's there for the show. How much excitement would (there) be (for) a big showdown with BYU?
"... So what I'm saying is, I'm going to pick Texas Tech, but when Kansas State wins this game, it's just the football gods. It's not our fault. We want to go to Lubbock, but they're going to lose today (because we want to go for GameDay), I'm picking Texas Tech. But I'm just telling you, that's how it works."
Patrick Mahomes is one of the most famous Texas Tech alums
Since leaving Texas Tech for the NFL, Mahomes has not been shy about his affinity for his former school. Some schools wear Jordan Brand uniforms, but Texas Tech has jerseys featuring Mahomes' signature Adidas logo.
Not only is Mahomes earning plenty of money with his Adidas partnership, but the quarterback signed a 10-year, $450 million contract with the Chiefs. Time will tell if any of this money helps him with his college football predictions on "College GameDay."
First, Texas Tech needs to secure a win against Kansas State. If not, there will be more chaos as "College GameDay" selects its next location.