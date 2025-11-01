College Football HQ

'College GameDay' location: Predicting the next ESPN destination for Week 11

Where will ESPN "College GameDay" be next week? Find out the top games where "College GameDay" could host the Week 11 show.

Oct. 4, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Rece Davis, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban interact on the set of ESPN’s College GameDay on location on the Quad at the University of Alabama before the Alabama versus Vanderbilt game.
The "College GameDay" location for Week 10 was at Utah ahead of the team's showdown against Cincinnati, but it remains a mystery where the show will be next week. Let's explore the top location options for Week 11.

Unlike Week 10, there's several marquee games where "College GameDay" could go in Week 11. Don't be surprised if "College GameDay" is once again on a Big 12 campus.

Here's a look at the top potential locations to host "College GameDay" in Week 11.

No. 5 LSU at Alabama

With all the turmoil going on at LSU, it is hard to imagine GameDay going to Alabama. The SEC clash still needs to be mentioned just in case chaos happens in Week 10.

No. 4 Oregon at Iowa

"College GameDay" has already done an Oregon game this year. This Big Ten matchup is far from the favorite but needs to be included with both teams having solid seasons.

No. 3 Texas A&M at Missouri

"College GameDay" has been a bit heavy on the SEC to start the season. Texas A&M and Missouri are two of the top teams in the SEC. Missouri will be in consideration as a potential GameDay location.

No. 2 Navy at Notre Dame

This is an interesting matchup as Navy is undefeated heading into Week 10. Despite a slow start, Notre Dame remains in College Football Playoff contention.

"College GameDay" has often done shows honoring the service academies. Keep an eye on South Bend as a potential location.

No. 1 BYU at Texas Tech

This Big 12 clash should be viewed as a heavy favorite to be the next "College GameDay" location. BYU is on a bye, so the only thing that could potentially ruin these plans would be a Texas Tech loss to Kansas State.

Rece Davis hinted on the "College GameDay Podcast" that Lubbock is a strong consideration ahead of the team's showdown against BYU. This game will not only impact the Big 12 race but potentially the College Football Playoff.

If Texas Tech notches a victory against Kansas State, the Red Raiders become a strong favorite to host GameDay ahead of their matchup against an undefeated BYU.

