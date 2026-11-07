College GameDay Finds Unusual Way to Include Michael Irvin in Kicking Contest

College GameDay delivered another memorable edition of Pat McAfee’s “Kicking Is Easy” contest on Saturday from Library Lawn at Notre Dame, where No. 1 Miami is set to face the No. 11 Fighting Irish.

Amid the usual high stakes and campus energy, the crew added a distinctive visual twist involving Hall of Famer Michael Irvin — without him actually being there.

High Stakes on the Lawn

Pat McAfee’s weekly field-goal challenge selected Notre Dame pre-med junior Michael Milano for a 33-yard attempt. Milano’s first kick sailed just wide, prompting the usual second-chance opportunity that has become a hallmark of the segment.

With $1 million on the line, the crew raised the degree of difficulty by rolling out tackling dummies to serve as on-field blockers.

An Unexpected Special Guest

One of those dummies stood out immediately. It featured Michael Irvin’s face, complete with an orange jersey numbered 26.

McAfee announced the arrival both on air and on social media, tagging the Cowboys legend and noting a second dummy tied to Bubba Gumpino.

The playful prop turned a standard obstacle into a visual gag that connected the College GameDay stage to the broader football world.

A Successful Finish

Undeterred by the unconventional blockers, Milano stepped up and converted the second attempt, securing the $1 million prize.

The make drew strong reactions across the broadcast and social platforms as the Notre Dame student celebrated in front of a roaring crowd.

NFL great and Notre Dame legend Joe Montana was on hand with the Fighting Irish crowd to watch the leprechaun drill his second kick after narrowly missing short on the first one.

Could that be a great omen for Notre Dame before the team’s massive showdown with No. 1 ranked Miami?

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