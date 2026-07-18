David Pollack Names a Once Proud ACC Program That's Fallen By the Wayside

The Florida State Seminoles under head coach Mike Norvell seemed poised to take over the ACC from the Clemson Tigers just a few seasons ago.

Florida State Was on the Rise

The Seminoles had back-to-back double-digit-win seasons in 2022 and 2023, including a 13-1 season in 2023. That year, the team went 13-0 in the regular season and the ACC Championship Game.

However, due to an injury to star quarterback Jordan Travis, the College Football Playoff committee elected to snub the Seminoles of a playoff berth, instead giving the spot to the Alabama Crimson Tide and Nick Saban, in what would be his last season in Tuscaloosa.

Florida State fans and the team felt like they were robbed of a chance to compete, but instead of being able to keep that momentum and prove to the committee that they were wrong in leaving them out, the Seminoles have struggled mightily in the two following years.

In 2024, Florida State started the year ranked No. 10 but had one of the worst seasons in program history, going 2-10. It then started hot last season, forcing many to believe that the 2024 season was just a fluke; however, it would finish with a 5-7 record. That's put a ton of pressure on Norvell to bounce back this season, or he could be out of a job.

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell speaks to the media. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Pollack Questions Where Florida State Stands Under Mike Norvell

College football analyst David Pollack discussed the Seminoles' fall from grace on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack." He said they were once a proud program, but he isn't sure where they are right now.

"FSU fans, you've got a proud history, a proud program," Pollack said. "... We just ain't sure where it's at and what it is right now. I'm sorry, Florida State, this just is what it is," Pollack said. "I fought for you guys to get into the College Football Playoff (in 2023). I was for you; you should have gotten in. We're talking about portal and making a splash and getting a dude, whatever it takes, I'm getting Darian Mensah. I have to solidify the quarterback position... I've (Miami) got Darian Mensah. I've (Florida State) got Ashton Daniels."

Patience Is Running Thin

Florida State's recent decline shows how quickly the college football landscape can change. Just a few years ago, the Seminoles appeared ready to reclaim their place among the nation's elite programs, but now they are searching for answers.

Norvell has proven he can build a successful team, but the margin for error is shrinking. If Florida State cannot find a way to compete in the ACC again, questions about the direction of the program will only continue to grow.