Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson brought his usual chaos back to Miami as ESPN's College GameDay guest picker Saturday, and one blunt memory of former Hurricanes assistant Ed Orgeron ended with a quick on-air apology to the network.

While picking No. 9 Tennessee to beat visiting LSU, Johnson recalled Orgeron telling him, "Dewey, you got great upper body violence, but you're stopping the run like dog s---." He followed right away with, "Sorry, ESPN, but he did say that."

Why did The Rock apologize?

Warning: The video clip above contains foul language.

The moment came during the picks segment for LSU at Tennessee. Pat McAfee went first and backed the Volunteers, saying "Bishop can run the rock" and that Tennessee's pass rush "will affect Sam Leavitt." That made it a clean sweep for Tennessee across the panel, with Desmond Howard, Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit also siding with Josh Heupel's team.

Johnson agreed and sang a line of "Rocky Top" before explaining why he couldn't fully let go of the Tigers. "I always gotta say LSU. Shout out to Coach O. He was my coach here at Miami," he said before the profane story. The Miami alum closed his pick with, "So I got LSU in my heart, but in my brain, I got Tennessee."

The curse wasn't even the wildest part of his morning. Wearing his old No. 94 Hurricanes jersey, Johnson put McAfee through a table with a Rock Bottom after McAfee ribbed Miami on air, and McAfee later recreated GameDay's pool stunt on the same show.

Ed Orgeron's history with The Rock

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Orgeron coached Miami's defensive line from 1988 to 1992, recruited Johnson out of Pennsylvania and was on staff for the Hurricanes' 1991 national title with Johnson on the roster. The WWE legend never became a star in Coral Gables, finishing with 77 tackles and 4.25 sacks in 39 games. Still, Orgeron once called him "a helluva football player" who had a chance to be an All-American.

That bond carried over to Baton Rouge. Orgeron led LSU to the 2019 national championship, and Johnson narrated the Tigers' hype video before their title game against Clemson.

How did the Tennessee pick hold up?

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The panel got this one right. Tennessee broke a 13-13 tie for a 27-13 win at Neyland Stadium, as Faizon Brandon scored on fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 18 and 55 yards. The pass rush delivered what McAfee predicted, sacking Leavitt eight times and forcing two lost fumbles.

LSU ran 34 times for 43 yards and drew 16 flags, eight of them false starts, in front of 101,915 fans. The loss dropped Lane Kiffin's Tigers to 6-5 with their third straight defeat. It also capped a rough week for Leavitt, whose decision to skip LSU's alma mater song became a talking point before kickoff.

Johnson's Hurricanes came through that night too. No. 7 Miami rallied from a 14-point deficit for a 28-20 win over Virginia Tech behind three rushing touchdowns from Mark Fletcher Jr., clinching a spot in the ACC Championship Game against Wake Forest in Charlotte.