The game has yet to be played but LSU has already won the hype video battle against Clemson.

After dropping a video last week narrated by Hollywood actor and New Orleans native Anthony Mackie, LSU’s final pump-up video before Monday night’s game was narrated by none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“The closer I get to the top, the more I think about rock bottom,” the video begins, appropriately. But Johnson isn’t talking about his famous WWE finishing moves. He’s talking about all the hard times that has to battle through before a crowning moment like the national championship game.

Johnson has an easy-to-miss personal connection to the LSU program. Before he was a WWE superstar and the biggest action star in Hollywood, he was a defensive lineman at the University of Miami. His position coach with the Hurricanes was Ed Orgeron, now LSU’s head coach.

“He taught me a lot,” Johnson tweeted Monday, referring to Coach O, ”lessons that I’d finally understand years later as a man.”