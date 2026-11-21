ESPN analyst Pat McAfee returned to the University of Miami's 33-foot diving platform during Saturday's College GameDay broadcast, and this time fellow analyst Desmond Howard made the leap with him while wearing a full suit and tie.

Wearing only a blue Speedo, McAfee stood beside the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, saluted the Hurricanes diving program's 26 national championships and counted down before the pair threw up "The U" and stepped off together.

How did the pool stunt unfold?

WE’RE UP HERE



IT’S AN HONOR TO BE BACK ON THIS CAMPUS



LET’S JUMP INTO ANOTHER CRAZY DAY OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL @DesmondHoward #CollegeGameDay https://t.co/eCKU7vTHtO pic.twitter.com/TeZzZIrlbn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 21, 2026

Host Rece Davis opened the segment by pointing out the two empty chairs beside Kirk Herbstreit and Nick Saban. "I think I heard rumors that Pat and Des are on a field trip someplace," Davis said before the broadcast cut to Hurricanes divers working off the springboards at the campus aquatic center.

The camera then panned up to Howard in his suit, and McAfee popped into frame next to him. The former West Virginia punter tied the diving program's success to the football team's playoff chase. "26 national championships for the Miami diving team," McAfee said. "And this year, this Miami football team is looking to run for a national title as well."

He also explained his swimwear. "Back on your campus, this banana hammock isn't just for you," McAfee said. "It is to describe a day that could be complete chaos as great teams take on not-so-great teams and the College Football Playoff could get affected forever."

McAfee went in feet first while Howard's arms flailed on the way down. As Herbstreit and Saban broke down the slow-motion replay, the desk gave McAfee full marks with "that's a perfect pencil" and joked that Howard "had a little bit of help" from his suit. Davis added that Howard's suit was ruined.

Putting the Michigan legend in a suit and tie was the right call, because a straight repeat of last year's jump wouldn't have landed the same way. McAfee has made his GameDay segments into weekly events this fall, and his kicking contest has already inspired a spinoff on Monday Night Countdown.

Pat McAfee's 2025 Miami high dive

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McAfee first jumped from the platform on Sept. 20, 2025, when GameDay set up at Lakeside Patio before Florida at Miami. After making his pick, he climbed the high dive, stripped down to a Speedo and jumped. "I think The U is back," McAfee yelled. "Give me the Hurricanes." Miami beat the Gators 26-7 that night.

Lee Corso, who retired early in the 2025 season, later phoned McAfee to congratulate him and said he'd "passed the torch on to a great guy." Water stunts go back further for McAfee, who jumped into the Brazos River in his full suit during GameDay at Baylor in 2019.

What's at stake for Miami?

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No. 7 Miami (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinches a spot in the ACC championship game with a win over Virginia Tech or a Louisville loss to Pittsburgh. The Hurricanes bounced back from a loss at Notre Dame with a 36-25 win over Duke, and they lead FBS with 44.1 points per game.

Quarterback Darian Mensah leads the country with a 76.3% completion rate and has thrown 29 touchdown passes, which puts him in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Virginia Tech (6-4) started 4-0 under first-year coach James Franklin but has lost two straight, including a 51-28 loss at SMU and a home loss to Stanford. Miami has won five straight in the series, and the visit marks the 10th time Miami has hosted GameDay.

Virginia Tech at Miami kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN from Hard Rock Stadium.