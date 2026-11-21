Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returned to his alma mater as ESPN's College GameDay guest picker on Saturday and wasted little time defending Miami's honor, putting analyst Pat McAfee through the show's desk with a Rock Bottom in Coral Gables.

Moments before The Rock's entrance music hit, McAfee told the GameDay audience that Miami fans' griping about the officiating in a 31-24 loss at Notre Dame two weeks ago "might have been the softest thing I've ever seen."

Why did Pat McAfee call Miami soft?

McAfee didn't knock the team itself. He credited the Hurricanes for how they played in South Bend without star receiver Malachi Toney, who suffered a high ankle sprain that required surgery days before the game.

"That game went how it went, and I think Miami did great," McAfee said. "But the catch, no-catch thing that happened at the end ... I never thought I would say this in a million years, but the complaining about the ref and the catch and the no-catch, that might have been the softest thing I've ever seen."

Of course, it's a bit of kayfabe. When professional wrestlers pretend the beef is real for the story and drama. All in good fun.

The play came with 3:36 left, when tight end Elija Lofton appeared to haul in a fourth-down touchdown before Notre Dame safety Luke Talich knocked the ball loose. The incompletion ruling stood after review. Miami coach Mario Cristobal said officials "negated Elija Lofton's touchdown with two hands on the ball and two feet inbounds."

The Rock's Rock Bottom on GameDay

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Questioning Miami's toughness on its own campus, minutes before the most famous defensive tackle in program history walked out, was a fun, bold call by McAfee. Johnson emerged through smoke and pyrotechnics on a side stage wearing sunglasses and his old No. 94 jersey, grabbed a microphone and yelled, "If you smell what the 'Canes are cooking!"

The 54-year-old worked his way down the barricades toward the desk, flashing the "U" past a fan holding a sign of him chokeslamming the Virginia Tech HokieBird, while McAfee started backpedaling. "I'll tell you what, bro. Come on, come on, come on," McAfee pleaded.

After a brief scuffle in front of the desk with Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Nick Saban looking on, Johnson hoisted McAfee onto his shoulder and drove him through the table. He threw up the "U" over the wreckage, then pulled the former Colts punter to his feet as both men laughed.

What's next for The Rock and Miami?

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Johnson heads to Houston next weekend for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on Nov. 28, 30 years after his WWE debut at the 1996 edition of the event. He announced the trip on McAfee's show Wednesday, saying, "I would not miss next week for the world."

McAfee's Miami visit also included a twist on GameDay's iconic pool stunt, while a GTA VI-themed sign drew attention from the crowd.

The No. 7 Hurricanes (9-1, 7-0 ACC) can move closer to an ACC Championship Game berth when Virginia Tech visits Hard Rock Stadium at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.