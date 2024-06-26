EA Sports reveals College Football 25 'Sights and Sounds' video
EA Sports is revealing more details about its upcoming College Football 25 video game, its first major release in more than a decade, and now that includes a new video offering a deep dive into the game.
Electronic Arts debuted its Rankings Week with a top 25 poll of the toughest stadiums to play in college football, something that certainly got people talking ahead of CFB 25's July 19 release.
Now, EA has revealed a new hype trailer going into more details around the "Sights and Sounds" of college football, giving players a closer look at how the sport's traditions will look and sound when they play the game this summer, and how they were created.
The video shows players some of the details EA Sports have painstakingly included in the College Football 25 game, including school-specific calls and fan celebrations and team entrances.
EA Sports last issued its popular college football video game more than a decade ago, back in 2013, after which the company announced that it was discontinuing the game.
Then, after the creation of the new NIL rules two years ago, EA went public by announcing that the game would return at some point in the future.
After a long wait, and with many intriguing previews, the future is closer now than ever before.
