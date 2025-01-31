Emeka Egbuka never got enough credit at Ohio State, ex QB says
Emeka Egbuka became Ohio State’s all-time receiving leader this season, but his former quarterback still doesn’t believe the wideout ever got enough credit during his career.
Kyle McCord, who transferred to Syracuse last season, believes that Egbuka was overlooked during his Ohio State career, in comments made to CBS Sports at the Shrine Bowl.
“I think just how unselfish he is is the first thing,” McCord said.
At Ohio State, his four years there? Obviously had a great career. He’s a great player. But never really was the star receiver. Obviously, being in the room with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, Marvin [Harrison], and then just this past year with Jeremiah Smith?
“I never felt like he got the credit that he deserved, but just produced every single year.”
Egbuka finished his Ohio State career not only as a national champion, but with a school record 205 receptions and 2,868 yards while scoring 24 touchdowns.
What’s even more impressive is that, while his catches and yardage are OSU’s most ever, he never finished a season as the team’s leading receiver, illustrating how dominant the Buckeyes have been when it comes to recruiting blue-chip receiving talent.
“Every time he was on the field, good things happened,” McCord said.
“I think everybody can see his route-running, his hands, his speed, his athleticism getting in and out of breaks. But I think the stuff that goes unnoticed?
“Just his run blocking, [he] played in the slot a bunch, had no problem going and digging out a linebacker, and never complained about it, either.”
McCord added: “Just having a guy like that who’s super talented in every aspect just being so unselfish to go and do what’s best for the team? I’m excited for his next step.”
