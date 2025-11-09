ESPN announces College GameDay location for Week 12
College football’s most consequential game could be played in ACC country this coming weekend, and ESPN’s College GameDay will be on the scene to take it all in.
ESPN has announced that its flagship college football program will be live in the Steel City to take in a major showdown between Notre Dame and Pittsburgh in Week 12 action on Saturday.
Battle of playoff hopefuls
At this rate, it seems like anything is possible in the ACC.
Two of the league’s favorites, Virginia and Louisville, were both upset by unranked opponents over the weekend, shaking up the conference standings in a big way, and opening up a possible road for Pitt to take some serious advantage.
Pittsburgh, on a five-game win streak since Mason Heintschel took over at quarterback, is in a four-way tie atop the league standings at 5-1 in conference play, but still need some help from Georgia Tech and Virginia to carve a path to Charlotte.
A good showing against a seeming College Football Playoff shoo-in would do just that.
Notre Dame has won seven-straight games since that 0-2 start to the season, and is coming off a dominant 49-10 victory over previously one-loss Navy last Saturday.
And the playoff selectors have shown they have confidence in the Fighting Irish, debuting them in the No. 10 position in their first rankings, sending a signal that they are in position to make the 12-team field provided they continue winning the rest of the way.
Pitt emerged as the No. 24 team in the first CFP rankings, indicating a path to the postseason for the ACC hopefuls.
What happens in this game should help influence what happens in the College Football Playoff selection committee room, taken together with whatever these teams will do in the future.
Pittsburgh plays against ACC contenders Georgia Tech and Miami after hosting the Irish, which close against Syracuse and Stanford after this matchup.
Who is favored?
So far, the betting markets have taken a side in this matchup, with the visitors emerging as double-digit favorites over their ACC counterpart.
Notre Dame is an early 10.5 point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the current game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 57.5 points for the matchup, and set the moneyline odds for Notre Dame at -400 and for Pittsburgh at +310 to win outright.
College GameDay locations in 2025
College GameDay was on hand for the biggest game of last weekend, a battle between ranked Big 12 title contenders, and so far the home team has an edge when the ESPN crew is in town.
Week 11: Lubbock, Tex... Texas Tech def. BYU, 29-7
Week 10: Salt Lake City... Utah def. Cincinnati, 45-14
Week 9: Nashville, Tenn... Vanderbilt def. Missouri, 17-10
Week 8: Athens, Ga... Georgia def. Ole Miss, 43-35
Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20
Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14
Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24
Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7
Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41
Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12
Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7