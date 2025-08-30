ESPN’s subtle Lee Corso move says it all during final College GameDay
Legendary head coach and ESPN "College GameDay" staple Lee Corso has taken over college football in Week 1.
Corso is the highlight of the premier pregame show on Saturday for his final appearance after over 30 years gracing the set.
While his Florida State playing career and head coaching stops at Louisville and Indiana deserve a look back, Corso's legacy might just be most significant among the best media personalities in college football history.
ESPN made multiple tributes to the 90-year-old over the last week, including the production of a one-hour tribute titled "Not so fast, my friend: A Lee Corso Special," which re-aired on Saturday morning before the big Week 1 show on the site of Texas-Ohio State in Columbus.
As the "College GameDay" crew, made up of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee, honored Corso throughout the show, there is a subtle change on the set that might have gone unnoticed by some fans.
Long time sponsorship partner Home Depot has usually featured its logo in the middle of the "College GameDay" desk. That changed Saturday, though, as Corso's name was added.
The sign now reads "built by Home Depot and Lee Corso."
While there is no official word on the change, it's reasonable to assume that Home Depot and "College GameDay" will keep Corso's legacy alive with the addition moving forward.
Davis, who has served alongside Corso since 2015, called his retiring colleague the "cornerstone" of the show earlier this week.
"What role did Lee Corso have in building "College GameDay?" He's the cornerstone, the foundation, the conscience and the soul of the entire thing," Davis said in a tribute.
Corso's final headgear pick will be a notable one, as No. 1 Texas faces No. 3 Ohio State to kick off the 2025 season. That matchup will air at noon ET (Fox) after Corso makes his final pick.