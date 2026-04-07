Fernando Mendoza Reportedly Makes Notable Decision Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL draft will take place adjacent to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from April 23 to April 25.

A common focus around each NFL draft surrounds the quarterbacks expected to come off the board earliest. Former Indiana starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza began to project as the top quarterback in the 2026 NFL draft in the back half of the 2025 college football regular season.

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Despite persistent discussions about the possibility of former Alabama starter Ty Simpson appearing as the better NFL prospect in recent months, Mendoza has remained atop virtually all projections.

While he will undoubtedly be the center of attention on April 23, Mendoza will enjoy his draft night differently than most of the projected first-rounders. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Mendoza has opted not to attend the draft, preferring to "share the draft experience with his family in Miami."

Schefter added that Mendoza is expected to be the first No. 1 overall pick to not attend the NFL draft since former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence watched from home in 2021.

California career

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder was an unheralded quarterback prospect when he committed to Justin Wilcox and California in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Mendoza ranked as the No. 134 quarterback and No. 250 prospect in Florida during the cycle, per 247Sports.

Mendoza utilized his redshirt and sat out for the duration of the 2022 season. About a month into the 2023 season, Mendoza became the Golden Bears' starter. Over the course of nine games, he threw for 1,708 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while guiding California to a 6-7 finish.

The Golden Bears started Mendoza at quarterback for the entirety of the 2024 regular season. He threw for 3,004 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in his final season at California.

College Football Playoff run at Indiana

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) talks to the crowd on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza entered the NCAA transfer portal at the end of the 2024 regular season, committing to Indiana early in the offseason. He passed for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions while guiding the Hoosiers to a College Football Playoff National Championship victory, an accomplishment that was previously unthinkable for Indiana.

The performance earned Mendoza a slew of accolades at the end of the regular season. The Big Ten recognized Mendoza as its Most Valuable Player both in the regular season and the Big Ten Championship game and named him to the All-Big Ten First Team.

Nationally, Mendoza won the AP College Football Player of the Year, Walter Camp Award, Maxwell Award, Manning Award, Davey O'Brien Award and Heisman Trophy.