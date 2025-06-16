Gators freshman Stephon Shivers not with football program after arrest: report
Freshman defensive lineman Stephon Shivers is no longer with the Florida Gators football program after his arrest on June 1, according to 247Sports.
Police arrested Shivers on suspicion of felony false imprisonment relating to an alleged dating violence incident.
Shivers, 17, appeared in the Alachua Co. (Fla.) Juvenile Court on June 4 and was placed under house arrest, according to The Gainesville Sun.
Shivers faces a third-degree felony charge, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
The court imposed conditions for his house arrest, including exceptions for school and football practice, while enforcing a strict no-contact order with the victim.
The alleged incident turned physical after a verbal dispute escalated over something found on the victim’s cell phone, according to a police report obtained by the Sun.
The victim told police she tried to leave the room, but Shivers blocked her physically and then grabbed her phone and threw it against the wall.
The victim then alleged that she was pushed onto a bed, restrained, choked, and punched multiple times in the face.
Shivers, who is listed at 399 pounds by the Florida football program, outweighs the victim by more than 200 pounds.
Following the alleged physical attack, the victim said she asked Shivers, “Are you satisfied?” to which he responded, “Yes,” according to the report.
Shivers joined the Gators program as part of its celebrated 2025 recruiting class and enrolled at school in January before taking part in spring football practice.
