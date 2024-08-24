Florida State's playoff chances updated after Georgia Tech upset loss
It took one game for college football to have its first upset, as No. 10 ranked, ACC favorite Florida State dropped a three-point decision to Georgia Tech in Saturday's Week 0 game in Dublin.
Where does that leave the Seminoles' chances to make the newly-expanded College Football Playoff?
Florida State is projected to win 8.9 games and lose 3.5 more, which, rounding up, would imply it would finish with a 9-3 record this season, according to a football analytical model.
College Football Power Index is an analytic computer tool and rankings system devised by ESPN that projects a team's future performance by simulating its games 20,000 times.
The index favors the Seminoles to win out with just a 2.6 percent chance, but the team remains the slim favorite in the ACC title chase, placing first with a 25.9 percent shot to win the league.
But Clemson is right behind, with a 19.4 percent chance to win the ACC, followed by Louisville in third place with 12.2 percent odds to take the conference. No other team is over 10 percent.
Despite the loss, Florida State remains the ACC's most likely playoff team, with a 36.2 percent chance to qualify as one of the 12 best teams in college football.
And the schedule doesn't get much easier going forward.
FSU squares off against conference foe Boston College in primetime on Labor Day and the week after hosts a Memphis team coming off a 10-win season and earning hype as a contender to earn the Group of Five's playoff bid.
A road trip to SMU follows two weeks later before the Seminoles host Clemson and then play two on the road, against Duke and then Miami.
Florida State plays at Notre Dame on Nov. 9 and hosts rival Florida in the finale on Nov. 30.
In all, the Seminoles play three teams in the preseason AP top 25 rankings, a conference champion, and a rival from the SEC.
Win out against that slate, and the Seminoles will play for the ACC championship and likely the expanded College Football Playoff after that.
But starting off at 0-1 after one game, and there's basically no margin for error out of the gate.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams