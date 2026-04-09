Former 5-Star Recruit Named No. 1 Senior WR in College Football

Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson is receiving significant national recognition ahead of his final college season. Bleacher Report analyst Brad Shepard recently ranked the former five-star recruit as the No. 1 senior wide receiver for the 2026 season.

Robinson arrived in Tallahassee after starting his career at USC. The legacy prospect decided to follow in the footsteps of his father, former Florida State defensive back Dominic Robinson, by joining the Seminoles last year.

The move proved to be a successful transition for the player. Despite team-wide struggles under head coach Mike Norvell, Robinson established himself as a premier playmaker on the perimeter.

Duce Robinson ranked as top senior receiver

Robinson’s status as the top senior receiver changes the outlook for the ACC. At 6-foot-6, he offers a physical mismatch that conference rivals must account for in their defensive schemes. Reports from Sports Illustrated's CFB HQ have echoed this sentiment, listing him among the elite returning talents at his position nationwide.

His transition from a tight end at USC to a primary wide receiver at Florida State highlights a trend of hybrid athletes. This shift has allowed him to use his size and speed more effectively on the outside.

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Shepard noted that the Seminoles are fortunate to have retained his services. "Duce Robinson is both exciting and good, and the Seminoles are very fortunate to keep the legacy star in the fold after two awful seasons," Shepard wrote.

His presence provides a necessary focal point for an offense that has lacked overall production. If the program stabilizes its quarterback play, Robinson could lead the conference in several statistical categories.

The decision to focus exclusively on football has also improved his professional stock. National scouts now view him as a specialized weapon rather than an athlete with split interests in baseball.

Florida State offensive outlook for 2026

The Seminoles rely heavily on Robinson to provide explosive plays for an offense searching for a consistent identity. During the 2025 campaign, Robinson reeled in 56 catches for an ACC-leading 1,081 yards and six touchdowns. His 19.3 yards per catch ranked 10th in the FBS, accounting for 35.3% of Florida State's total receiving yards.

These stats came as the Seminoles finished with a 5-7 record, struggling to find an offensive rhythm outside of their star wideout. Robinson became the first Florida State receiver to reach the 1,000-yard milestone since Tamorrion Terry did so in 2019, recording five games with over 100 receiving yards.

"If the 'Noles can turn things around and find a quarterback in the process this year, it'll be because Robinson is a focal point in an offense needing star power," Shepard added.

Robinson is entering his final year with a focus on technical improvement. He has stated his goal is to be the best version of himself while helping the program fix its recent issues.

His leadership will be tested as the team navigates a difficult schedule. The performance of the senior class will dictate whether the Norvell era can regain its earlier national standing.

The Florida State Seminoles will conclude their 15-practice spring schedule with a final session on Wednesday, April 15.