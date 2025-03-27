Details emerge on Georgia WR Nitro Tuggle's arrest
Georgia football player Nitro Tuggle was driving over 100 miles per hour when he was pulled over by Athens Clarke Co. (Ga.) police and arrested on March 19, according to reports.
Tuggle was clocked at 107 miles per hour in his 2021 Dodge Charger outside Athens with other motorists on the road and with his girlfriend in the car, according to the Athens Banner Herald.
The wide receiver “nearly exited without placing the vehicle in park,” according to the report, which noted he was driving over 40 miles over the speed limit.
“I instructed Tuggle to exit the vehicle, at which point he nearly exited without placing the vehicle in park,” the police report noted of the encounter.
“Due to his reckless disregard for the safety of others - including himself, his passenger, other motorists, and myself - by operating the vehicle at a speed 42 mph over the limit and exceeding triple-digit speeds, I placed him under arrest.”
Tuggle was charged with misdemeanor speeding and reckless driving and suspended indefinitely by the Georgia football program as a result.
His driving-related suspension coincided with that of offensive lineman Marques Easley, who was arrested for reckless driving and reckless conduct after crashing his Dodge Challenger near a home.
“Disappointed, obviously, in those two young men in their decision-making process for each one,” Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said.
He added: “Both of them are younger players that made crucial mistakes.”
Those crucial mistakes have been a disturbing trend in the Georgia football program, as a reputed 32 players or members of staff have been involved in a series of driving-related incidents.
-