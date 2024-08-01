RaRa Thomas kicked off Georgia football team
Wide receiver RaRa Thomas is no longer with the Georgia football team, head coach Kirby Smart announced.
The senior wide receiver was arrested last Friday on two counts of battery and one count of second-degree cruelty to children, and was released from jail a few days later on $3,500 bond.
"I met with RaRa on Tuesday and had a chance to talk to him face to face, which was important, but I informed him that he could no longer be a part of this team, and he understood that," Smart said.
The more recent arrest was Thomas' second since joining the Bulldogs football program.
He was arrested by University of Georgia police in January of last year and accused of false imprisonment after he allegedly confined and detained a person "without legal authority by standing in front of the dorm room door, blocking the exit, and telling her she cannot leave," per ESPN.
Those charges were dismissed after Thomas' attorney and prosecutors came to an agreement.
Thomas began his football career at Mississippi State in 2021, and transferred to Georgia following a 2022 campaign in which he caught 44 passes for 626 yards and seven touchdowns.
Last season, Thomas had 383 receiving yards and a touchdown for Georgia and was expected to have a larger role in the offense this fall after several star players had departed.
