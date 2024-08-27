Georgia football's Trevor Etienne faces 1 game suspension: report
Georgia Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne may still be punished by the football program after he was charged with several misdemeanors, including a DUI, and despite reaching a deal with prosecutors to dismiss those charges, according to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel.
Etienne is "facing a one-game suspension," Thamel reported, noting that Georgia athletic department policy mandates a punishment of 10 percent of the football season, at least one game, for players who are found guilty of DUI.
It remains unclear if Etienne's plea agreement changes that.
Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart declined to offer a formal update on Etienne's position with the team ahead of its Week 1 season opener against Clemson on Saturday.
"I don't really talk about any of the other stuff in regards to any of our players with suspensions," Smart said. "But I'm excited about all the guys that are gonna get an opportunity to play at back."
Etienne was arrested on March 24 on charges of DUI, reckless driving, and three other misdemeanors.
In a plea agreement reached in July, prosecutors dropped the DUI charge as Etienne pleaded no contest to reckless driving and guilty to charges of underage possession of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and a window-tint violation.
Etienne received 12 months of probation, was fined $852, and ordered to complete a substance-abuse evaluation, 40 hours of community service, and an alcohol risk reduction program.
If Etienne is suspended for Saturday's game, Georgia would likely turn to sophomore tailback Branson Robinson. He missed all of last season as he recovered from a ruptured patella tendon.
Etienne transferred to Georgia from Florida this offseason. He had 249 carries for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 appearances for the Gators.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams