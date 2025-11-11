College Football HQ

Greg McElroy names historic college football program that his hit 'rock bottom'

Joe Cox

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy criticized a major program for hitting 'rock bottom' in Week 11 on the Always College Football podcast.
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy isn't shy about handing out credit, but also criticism in his Always College Football podcast. While discussing top programs, McElroy took a second to single out a program whose achievements have gone far to the negative side of the ledger-- the Florida Gators. With 3-6 Florida likely to miss the post-season and several weeks into the process of determining their next coach, McElroy charges that the Gators have basically bottomed out off a 38-7 loss to Kentucky.

McElroy's Take

Florida-- they hit rock bottom-- reeling from a runaway loss to a 3-5 Kentucky team where they got beat by 30+ points.... They must get better quarterback play. Right now, when you watch DJ Lagway, there's a lot of things that just give off the indication that he's really uncomfortable. Last year, he was 6-1 as a starter... had an amazing true freshman campaign. But so far it's been about the interceptions-- 12 picks right now. That leads the country and accumulated last week in a spiraling defeat at the hands of Kentucky.

Greg McElroy

Lagway's Issues

Florida and Lagway have both been massive (and obviously related) disappointments of the 2025 campaign. Lagway was getting some Heisman Trophy hype in the preseason, but has fallen well below expectations. He is averaging just 6.6 yards per pass attempt and has 11 touchdowns to those dozen picks. A season ago, he averaged 10 yards per attempt and had 12 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

Kentucky was Lagway's second sub-100 yard game of the season, as he was 11 for 19 for 83 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions before being benched for backup Trammell Jones. He also threw a whopping five interceptions against LSU.

Florida's Fall

Florida was No. 15 in the preseason AP poll. Off an 8-5 campaign a season ago, it seemed as though Billy Napier might have weathered the storm in Gainesville. But instead, a trio of September losses (the first one shockingly against South Florida) likely doomed Napier. Florida is 15th in the SEC in scoring offense (20.4 ppg) and total yardage (341 ypg). The Gators are dead last in the league in third-down conversions (32.48%).

The Look Ahead?

Florida's next head coaching search has apparently centered on Lane Kiffin so far. Lagway won't be eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, so he'll presumably either return to UF or transfer to another school for next season. But the good news for the Gators, as McElroy notes, is that the only path left is up. It's hard to imagine things getting worse in Gainesville.

Lagway
Florida QB DJ Lagway has had a brutal 2025 season. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

