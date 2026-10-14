Heisman Trophy Index: Which WR Has the Advantage entering Week 7?

Jesse Legree has put up the type of season everyone thought Malachi Toney would have. The freshman is rapidly becoming Jeremiah Smith's biggest competition for postseason awards.

From All-American to the Heisman Trophy, Legree and Smith looks like it will be a battle to the finish. So, where do they rank in comparison to the other contenders across the country?

5) CJ Carr (Notre Dame, QB)

Carr is becoming one of the nation's most dominant QBs. He's been on a heater as of late, putting on another show in a beatdown of Stanford.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr scrambles with the ball during a NCAA football game against Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The junior signal caller has compiled 10 touchdowns against one interception in the last three games. What showed growth for the Irish's QB in the win over the Cardinal was his rushing output, as he posted a career-best 41 yards.

Carr and ND have not been tested yet and have zero wins over ranked opponents. But he will be able to impact his stock tremendously when facing No. 8 BYU on Saturday.

4) Gunner Stockton (Georgia, QB)

Oct 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) throws on the run during the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stockton has been the focal point for a Bulldogs team that is ranked No. 1 in the country. Georgia was able to down Alabama in one of the most pivotal SEC battles in the early slate of 2026.

The junior QB was able to notch two TDs (one passing, one rushing), going 18 for 22 on 249 passing yards. It marked the third time on the year he passed for over 80 percent in completion rate. He ranks second in the nation in QBR (90.4) and fourth in completion rate (76. .6).

As Stockton has two unranked opponents (Auburn, Florida) ahead, he could continue to move up in the Heismman race if he continues to perform.

3) Jesse Legree (Oregon State, WR)

The freshman has literally torched everyone in front of him. He currently leads the nation in both receiving yards (932) and touchdowns (12). Not only has he scored in every game in 2026, he's never gone for less than 100 yards in a game.

Oregon State freshman Jesse Legree among FBS WRs this season:



932 receiving yards (1st)

12 receiving TDs (1st)

24.5 yards per catch (3rd)



4.76 yards per route run (4th)

13 missed tackles forced (t-5th)

pic.twitter.com/XiJq79ryA4 — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) October 12, 2026

He continued the trend in a dominant showing against San Diego State. Legree notched a career-high 10 receptions, tied a career best with three receiving TDs, and 191 receiving yards.

Legree's case is hurt by the fact that his team is 4-2 and that he is playing a much softer schedule in the Pac-12. But that does not hold him back from proving to be one of the very best players in the country.

2) Darian Mensah (Miami, FL, QB)

Oct 3, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) passes the ball down field during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just because Mensah and the Hurricanes were on a bye it does not mean he is losing his place on this list. Even with a week off, no other QB in the nation has a 15-0 TD-to-INT ratio like he does.

He also leads the nation in QBR (92.5) and passer rating (212.1). Mensah also has the country's best completion rate at 84.2 percent.

Mensah should be able to stack up the numbers (and wins) with a soft ACC slate coming up. His next big test comes November 7 at Notre Dame.

1) Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State, WR)

Oct 10, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) breaks away for his second touchdown of the game during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply the best player in college football, Smith put on another show in the Buckeyes' win over Maryland. He went for 93 yards on four catches and two scores, giving him 11 on the season.

Those 11 TD receptions and his 916 receiving yards both rank second behind Legree nationally. But it's hard to ignore the fact that he's posted those numbers against several Big Ten opponenets, as well as two ranked programs in Texas and Iowa.

Smith could have a season-defining moment in a rematch of last year's Big Ten title game against defending national champion Indiana. And if most of his career is any indication, we should expect more fireworks from the junior.

Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith among FBS WRs this season:



48 catches (2nd)

916 yards (2nd)

11 TDs (2nd)



5.42 yards per route run (2nd)

9 contested catches (t-3rd)

41 first downs (1st) pic.twitter.com/E0JvNMbPGX — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) October 12, 2026